Mist Eliminator Market 2025: Top Key Players REA Plastik Tech GmbH, Agilis Technologies

Mist Eliminator market – Overview

Mist eliminator is also known as entrainment separator or demister. Mist eliminator basically removes the contaminants from process air emissions, which evolves mist droplets. The contaminants are majorly oil mist, machine coolant mist, acid mists and other entrained mist. The mist eliminator is sized, designed and rated on the basis of processed data for removal of liquid droplets and other mist up to 3 microns and larger. The mist eliminator prevents contamination of the air or soil as well as controls odour and help to comply with the environmental regulations. The mist eliminator is generally made up of corrosion resistant materials such as PVC, polypropylene and stainless steel and configured in vertical and horizontal manner. Overall, the increasing demand of the mist eliminator from the chemicals and industrial sectors such as desalination, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and power generation leads to the growth of the mist eliminator market.

Mist Eliminator market – Drivers and Restraints

The global mist eliminator market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the demand of the mist eliminator is increasing rapidly from the various industries due to the government stringent laws and regulations for the emission of pollutants. The rapidly increasing number of power plants throughout the world leads to the demand of the mist eliminator and drives the growth of the global mist eliminator market. The rapidly growing industrialization in the emerging economies such as China and India rises the demands of mist eliminator, which also boost the growth of the global mist eliminator market. The research and development activities to enhance the mist elimination capacity and effectiveness also support the market in higher penetration.

However, the high installation and maintenance cost of the mist eliminator may hamper the demand from end use industries and restrain the growth of the global mist eliminator market over the forecast period.

Mist Eliminator market – Segmentation

The global mist eliminator market has segmented on the basis of material, type, end user, applications and region.

On the basis of material, the global mist eliminator market has segmented as follows:

Metal

Polypropylene

FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic)

Others

On the basis of Type, the global mist eliminator market has segmented as follows:

Wire Mesh

Vane

Fiber Bed

Others

On the basis of end user, the global mist eliminator market has segmented as follows:

Desalination

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Power Generation

Others

On the basis of applications, the global mist eliminator market has segmented as follows:

Scrubbers

Separators

Knock out drums

Gas cleaning

Distillation

Absolution

Others

Mist Eliminator market – Region Wise Outlook

The global mist eliminator market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is dominating the global mist eliminator market by contributing the leading shares in terms of revenue and volume due to the rapidly increasing demand from the growing industries such as power generation, oil and gas, and chemicals. The North America also contributing the significant shares and projected to grow at a decent growth rate over the forecast period due to stagnant market of the mist eliminator. The Western Europe and Japan are expected to register the moderate growth rate to the global mist eliminator market over the forecast period. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global mist eliminator market due to less adoption of higher technologies which expected to anticipate the descent market share over the forecast period.

Mist Eliminator market – Key Players

The key players of the global mist eliminator market are as follows: