Mobile User Authentication Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

The growing usage of mobile devices, web applications, social media and cloud computing need more secured authentication programs. Presently, many organizations are moving towards virtualization and digitization where employees/user can access information from mobile devices across the world. This feature enables enterprises to provide easy connectivity among employees and customer which help to improve the productivity. But, all these services need to be secured through appropriate authentication programs, here mobile user authentication solution plays an important role to secure all online transactions, and business activity. In addition to this mobile user authentication solution evaluate the risk based on device, geo-location and user behaviour across online transactions.

Mobile User Authentication: Drivers and Restraints

Globally, increasing usage of BYOD and increasing threat of high profiles cyber-attacks drive the mobile user authentication market. As many enterprises are moving towards BYOD approach to reduce their operational cost and provide easy accessibility for business applications. In this approach enterprises more concerned about security, therefore they are integrating mobile user authentication solution on their system so that the enterprise data can be accessed through authorised users.

Increasing threat of cyber-attacks across BFSI, government, IT & Telecommunications, healthcare and among others due to increasing usage of mobile devices for online transactions and activities. Therefore, enterprises are adopting mobile user authentication solution to mitigate cyber-attacks and provide more secured services to their customers.

However, the existing authentication solutions is major challenge for mobile user authentication market because the existing solutions are not compatible with mobile user authentication which reduces the demand for mobile user authentication solution.

Global Mobile User AuthenticationMarket: Market Segmentation

Segmentation on basis of component in Mobile User Authentication market:

The major segments of component modelincloud server market include:

Software

Services

Segmentation on basis of end-user vertical in Mobile User Authentication market:

The major segments of end-user vertical inMobile User Authentication market include:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication & IT

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the cloud server market include CA Technologies Inc, Computer Sciences Corp, GemaltoNV, VASCO Data Security International, Inc., SecureAuth, and SecurEnvoy ltd

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for mobile user authenticationmarket due to high adoption of BYOD and increasing threat of high profile cyber-attacks among business enterprises. European market is the second largest segment in overall due to increasing usage of mobile devices across BFSI, media and entertainment and government sector.

The Asia Pacific region is following the European region in cloud server market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due increasing demand for mobile based services.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Mobile User Authentication Market Segments

Global Mobile User Authentication Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Global Mobile User Authentication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Mobile User Authentication Market

Global Mobile User Authentication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Mobile User Authentication Market

Technology

Value Chain

Global Mobile User Authentication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Cloud Server Market includes

North America Cloud Server Market US & Canada

Latin America Cloud Server Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Europe Cloud Server Market EU5 Nordics Benelux Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Cloud Server Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cloud Server Market

Middle East and Africa Cloud Server Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



