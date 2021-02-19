Modular Data Center Market Overview 2018: Competitive Landscape, Market Segmentation and Market Growth Analysis 2024

Global Modular Data Center Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Modular Data Center Market accounted for USD 11.21 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 30.41% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Modular Data Center Market, By Geography; Component (Functional Module Solutions, Services); Data Center Size (Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers); Tier Type (Tier 1 Data Centers, Tier 2 Data Centers, Tier 3 Data Centers, Tier 4 Data Centers); Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Complete report on Global Modular Data Center Market Research Report 2017-2024 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Modular Data Center Market

Modular Data Center has come into creation for rapid deployment, energy efficiency. It can be shipped to areas where there is water and power source. The target market is overcrowded datacenter owners and those who are in need of massive mobile computing power, such as the military, government, physics labs, financial institutions and disaster recovery providers. Portability and scalability requirements act as the major driver in the growth of global modular data center market. On the other hand, vendor lock-in restricting the buying options may hinder the market.

Top Key Players:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bladeroom

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Development

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

and others.

Major market drivers & restraints:

Portability and scalability requirements

Growing need for energy-efficient data centers

Reduced capex

Increasing demand

Vendor lock-in restricting the buying options

Reliance on PUE as the sole efficiency measure

Customize report of “Global Modular Data Center Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Modular Data Center Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Data Center Size

Tier Type

Industry

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Component into functional module solutions, and services.

On the basis of Data Center Size, the global modular data center market is further segmented into mid-sized data centers, enterprise data centers, and large data centers.

On the basis of Tier Type the global modular data center market is segmented into tier 1 data centers, tier 2 data centers, tier 3 data centers, and tier 4 data centers.

On the basis of Industry, the global modular data center market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, education, retail, energy, manufacturing, and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Modular Data Center Market

The report for global modular data center market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

