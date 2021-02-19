NGS Services Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2025 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast

Global NGS Services Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global NGS services Market accounted to USD 870.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

Global NGS Services Market By Technique (Nanopore Seq, Ion Semiconductor Seq, Single-Molecule RT Sequencing, Sequencing By Synthesis), Service (RNA-Seq, De Novo Seq, Exome Sequencing, Targeted Resequencing Gene Panels, Chip-Seq, Whole-Genome Seq, Methyl-Seq), Application (Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Diagnostics, Agriculture & Animal Research), End-User, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Key Players:

BGI

GATC Biotech AG

Illumina, Inc.

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd

QIAGEN, Macrogen, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Personalis Inc.

Novogene Corporation

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

P.GENEWIZ

Agilent Technologies

Genomatix GmbH

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biomatters Limited

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Helicos BioSciences Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DNASTAR, Inc.

New England Biolabs

among others.

Major market Drivers and Restraints:

Deteriorating Cost of Sequencing

Technological Developments

Sequencing Services, the less required option for NGS Applications

Requirement for Skilled Professionals for Effective NGS Sample Preparation and Analysis

Growing Applications in Cancer and Agrigenomics Research

Setup of In-House Sequencing Amenities in Universitiesand Hospitals

Moral Concerns Related to NIPT

Market Segmentations:

Global NGS Services Market is segmented on the basis of

Technique

Service

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Technique, the global NGS services market is segmented into nanopore sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule Real Time (RT) sequencing, and sequencing by synthesis.

On the basis of Service the global NGS services market is segmented into RNA-sequencingDe Novo sequencing, exome sequencing, targeted resequencing gene panels, chip-seq, whole-genome seq, and methyl-seq and others.

On the basis of Application the global NGS services market is segmented into drug discovery, biomarker discovery, diagnostics, agriculture & animal research and others. The diagnosis segment is further sub-segmented intoinfectious diseases, rare genetic disorders, oncology, reproductive health, and other diagnostic applications.

On the basis of End-User the global NGS services market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and government research centers.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global NGS Services Market

The global NGS services market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of NGS services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

