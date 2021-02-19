Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Update Research Report On Latest Innovation By Top Companies For 2019 Johnson & Johnson ,DJO, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew,

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. The Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market is expected to reach USD 5.91 billion by 2025 from USD 3.62 billion, at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

The global orthopedic braces and support market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market. Some of the major players operating in this market are DJO global, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew, Stryker, Ossur, NuVasive, Integra LifeSciences, Globus Medical, DePuy Synthes, Ottobock., AC Mould, Johnson&Johnson, Weber Orthopedic Inc., Bledsoe Brace Systems, FLA Orthopedics, Bauerfeind USA Inc., OPPO Medical Inc., Langer Biomechanics and BSN medical.

Competitive Analysis:

The Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market is highly fragmented with various companies operating in local regions. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Market Segments:

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market is segmented on the basis of:

product type,

usability,

end-user,

distribution channel

By product type the market for Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market is segmented into:

upper extremity:

The upper extremity braces and supports product segment is further segmented into Elbow and Forearm, wrist-hand, shoulders.

lower extremity:

Lower limb braces and support product segment is further segmented into ankle and foot, knee-Tibia, pelvis-hip-Femur.

Spine and Neck and pelvis-hip and femur braces and supports:

Neck and spine is further classified as Head-Cervical Spine, thoracic spine-thorax, Lumbar spine. Spine braces and support are further classified on the basis of use of time like Full time and night time.

Full time is further classified as Milwaukee brace, Boston brace, Wilmington Brace and night time is further classified as Charleston bending brace, Providence Brace) Cervical spine brace(Halo Ring, Crowns, or Vest. Upper extremity product is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in forecast period 2017 to 2024

The Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market segment is further categorized on the basis of application into:

injury rehabilitation,

injury prevention,

osteoarthritis care,

post-operative care and more.

The unloader b (valgus) knee brace is recommended for pain reduction in patients with osteoarthritis of the medial compartment of the knee.

The Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market is segmented on the basis of end-User:

hospitals,

Clinics,

home health care

and other end-users.

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,

North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Latin America,

MEA (Middle East & Africa).

