Payments Market : Innovative Technology In Global Industry 2019
“Payments: Key Payment Trends in 2018 – a more collaborative ecosystem”, a vertical focused report by GlobalData, is one of the many products in the digital Industry product portfolio.
Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2028070
Scope
– Brief overview of the technology and its relevance in the verticals.
– Key challenges faced by the industry verticals (payments) pertinent to its technology (fin-tech) implementation.
– Elaborate overview of supply side and demand side trends affecting the technology growth.
– Future recommendation and market opportunities for fine-tech in the payments industry.
Reasons to buy
– Helps the reader to understand the fin-tech market landscape in the payment industry, the recent trends, and challenges.
– Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, GlobalDatas in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.
– The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the fin-tech segment and its sub categories.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction 3
2 Business challenges facing the payments industry 4
3 Market Dynamics 7
3.1 Demand side trends 7
3.2 Supply side trends 12
4 Recommendations for ICT Vendors 16
5 The Need for Instant Payments 18
6 Future outlook 22
6.1 Rising customer expectations for specialized services, and the emergence of FinTechs and new payment technologies is leading to a more collaborative payments ecosystem 22
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2028070
7 Appendix 23
7.1 Definitions 23
7.2 Further reading 24
7.3 Contact the author 25
7.4 Contact Us 26
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/