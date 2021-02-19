Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market: Introduction

Thermal insulation on a small pipeline or raw water pipeline does not play a significant role in energy conservation, on the other hand, pipeline thermal insulation will cause additional installation charges to the customers. But in long pipelines or pipelines carrying hot working fluids or cold fluids or specialized chemicals, the thermal insulation is of utmost importance. With the effective use of thermal insulation on pipelines, the heat loss can be reduced considerably, which in turn, reduces additional charges. There are several advantages of using thermal insulation on the pipelines, such as, it does not let the pipe to freeze, the condensation of the pipeline fluids can be controlled, a significant amount of energy can be saved and it protects the pipelines from extreme operating temperatures. Due to the aforementioned benefits, end use industries choose to install thermal insulation on the pipelines.

Pipeline thermal insulation is an unavoidable process in piping engineering and design. Moreover, the pipeline thermal insulation in refineries, underwater pipelines and cross-country pipelines are some of the basic installations to control energy losses and for the extended life of the pipelines. The thickness of thermal insulation usually depends upon the type and temperature of fluid, the operating conditions, geographical location where the pipelines are installed and the distance the fluid has to be transported. The thickness and the material of construction should be very carefully selected since a small defect could adversely affect the entire system. In some cases, thick paint and coatings can be used for the insulation of pipelines, where loss of energy is negligible and the operating conditions are favourable as well. Thermal insulation materials can be applied as layers on the pipelines so that the loss of energy is minimum and the exact operation temperature and pressure of the fluid are maintained consistently inside the pipeline. The countries where the climatic conditions are very harsh for transportation of fluids, e.g. the freezing of water due to the extreme cold weather, pipeline thermal insulation is extremely beneficial at such locations and they are being used for maintaining the ideal operating conditions while transporting fluid.

Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market: Dynamics

Pipeline thermal insulation is being used by a large number of industries for the ideal operation of fluids inside a pipeline. The ease of application and the numerous benefits offered by thermal insulation make it a preferred insulation method by a majority of end use industries, and this in turn, acts as a prominent driver for the market growth. The inner core pipe is protected from the external stresses and the external corrosions, thereby, the life of the pipelines is considerably increased. Pipeline thermal insulation boosts the operating speed as well as productivity of the plant. Furthermore, with pipeline thermal insulation, stable state of the fluids can be maintained regardless of the geography or climate.

Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market: Segmentation

The pipeline insulation market can be segmented on the basis of insulation type, material type and end use.

By insulation type, the pipeline thermal insulation market can be segmented as:

Hot Insulation

Cold Insulation

By material type, the pipeline thermal insulation market can be segmented as:

Glass Wool

Mineral wool

Elastomeric Foam & Rigid Foam

Polyethylene

Cellular Glass

Aerogel

Others

By end use, the pipeline thermal insulation market can be segmented as:

Petrochemical Industries

Pharmaceutical Industries

Chemical Industries

Others

Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Europe and the Middle East regions have abundant oil fields and petrochemical industries, which is a key growth factor behind the pipeline thermal insulation market in these regions. The developing nations such as the BRICS will contribute significantly to the global pipeline thermal insulation market over the forecast period. The pipeline thermal insulation market is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to its increasing applications in end use industries globally. Furthermore, new technologies and inventions in pipeline thermal insulations market will bolster the growth.

Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market: Market Participants

