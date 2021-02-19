Plasma Expanders Market : Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis Up To 2026

Shock, syncope, and sudden death are manifestations of acute circulatory failure. Shock occurs primarily due to reduced blood volume (also called hypovolemia). The treatment of shock requires the blood volume to be restored as early as possible. There are different types of fluids used in the management of shock including whole blood plasma, plasma substitute or plasma expander, colloidal solution of dextran, colloidal solution of hydroxyethyl starch, and crystalline solution of sodium chloride and starch. Plasma expanders are agents that have high molecular weight and that boost the plasma volume by increasing the osmotic pressure. After administration, plasma expanders remain for an enough time to restore the volume of the circulatory fluid by increasing the osmotic pressure.

There are two types of plasma expanders: colloidal and crystalloid. Crystalloid fluid is commonly used to expand the plasma volume. Crystalloid fluid is balanced salt solution that freely crosses the capillary walls and stays in the intravascular space for a shorter time compared to colloidal fluid. Also, the crystalloid fluids exhibit an early plasma expansion, which is of shorter life span. Crystalloid fluid is evenly distributed into the intracellular space. Moreover, it absorbs extracellular water into the intravascular space by creating osmotic pressure. However, absorption of excessive water by crystalloid fluid can cause pulmonary and peripheral edema. The most commonly used crystalloid solutions are normal saline solution, Hartman’s solution, and ringer solution. Furthermore, colloids are considered better at expanding compared to crystalloids, due to their larger-sized molecules that get retained more easily in the intravascular space. However, excessive use of colloids can cause cardiac failure or pulmonary edema.

Increased government funding for public hospitals and risen complexity of surgeries are projected to drive the global plasma expanders market during the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements and rapidly improving private health care infrastructure are likely to boost the market in the near future. On the other hand, high costs associated with storage and transportation of plasma expanders are projected to restrain the global plasma expanders market to a certain extent in the next few years. Moreover, price sensitivity and stringent government regulations regarding approval of biologic products are likely to hamper the global market in the next few years.

The global plasma expanders market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type of plasma expander, the market can be categorized into dextran, hydroxyethyl starch, human albumin, PEGylated albumin, polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), and gelatin. Based on application, the market can be classified into burns & scalds, acute massive bleeding, vomiting & diarrhea, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global market can be segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global plasma expanders market can be divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market from 2018 to 2026, due to high per capita income of people in the region. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for plasma expanders during the forecast period, due to high investments in research and development and increased funding for hospitals in the region. The Asia Pacific plasma expanders market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributable to rapidly developing health care infrastructure and growing adoption of technologies in the region.

Key players operating in the global plasma expanders market are Biogen idec Inc., Kedrion Biopharma Inc., CSL Behring, Shire US, Inc., Grifols USA, LLC, Pfizer Inc., Abbott, and Bayer AG.

