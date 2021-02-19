Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market 2018 Global Share, Manufacturing Cost Structure, and Forecast to 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market – Overview

Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are manufactured from polyvinyl alcohol resins. These were developed in Japan and were first commercialized by Kuraray Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers were developed for usage in textiles, fabrics, and clothing applications. These fibers are popular in Asia by the name of Vinylon. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are also used in cement additives, nonwovens, and other applications such as ropes, tire cords, and fishing nets. In terms of production, Japan-based Kuraray Co. Ltd dominates the market. Production of polyvinyl alcohol fibers is concentrated in China and Japan. Many China-based players operate in the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market.

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2057610

Based on product, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market has been bifurcated into filaments and staples. Staples are available in the form of short cut strands and discontinuous fibers. Stapes is the dominant segment of the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. It is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Staple fibers are used in applications such as cement additives, textiles, and nonwoven materials. They can also be twisted to form yarns. Staple fibers are employed as cement additives for reinforcing cement.

In terms of application, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market has been segmented into cement additives, textiles, nonwovens, and others (including fishing nets, tire cords, and ropes). The cement additives segment accounted for the leading share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are used as reinforcing materials in fiber concrete and widely used as substitutes for asbestos, which are detrimental to human health. Textiles is another significant consumer of polyvinyl alcohol fibers. The segment is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in 2017. The region is also the major producer of polyvinyl alcohol globally. These fibers were first developed in Asia Pacific and have long been used in textile manufacturing as binder fibers. In terms of demand, Europe and North America are other significant consumers of polyvinyl alcohol. The polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in North America and Europe is projected to expand at a sluggish to moderate pace during the forecast period. Demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers in these regions is anticipated to rise due to the increasing usage of these fibers as substitute for asbestos in cement additive applications. Demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers is estimated to increase significantly in Middle East & Africa and Latin America in the near future. These two regions accounted for small share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in terms of demand in 2017. However, they are projected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of polyvinyl alcohol fibers in the next few years.

The report analyzes and forecasts the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market at the global and regional levels.

Get Free Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/polyvinyl-alcohol-fibers-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2026-report.html/toc

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market by segmenting it based on product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. The global market is dominated by large players. Key players functioning in the market include Kuraray Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd., Anuhi Wanwei Group, Sinopec SVW, Nitivy Ltd., Nycon Corporation, and MiniFiber. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. The market size and forecast for each product and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market, by Product

Filaments

Staples

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market, by Application

Cement Additives

Textiles

Nonwovens

Others (including Fishing Nets, Tire Cords, and Ropes)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2057610

Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of products and applications wherein polyvinyl alcohol fibers are used

Identification of key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/