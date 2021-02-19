Ready-To-Drink Green Tea Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 with Top Key Players- Coca-Cola, Unilever, Wahaha, Vivid, OISHI GROUP, TG, Yeo Hiap Seng and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Ready-To-Drink Green Tea Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Ready-To-Drink Tea refer to Tea-based or tea-flavored beverage in a ready-to-drink format. It can come in different flavor variants, such as black, green, red, oolong, jasmine, and fruit among others. Among them, green tea-based RTD tea is performing well as it is considered to be a healthier alternative to other soft drinks categories.

All the medicinal and functional benefits provided by the consumption of green tea have triggered the growth of the overall green tea market, including the RTD segment. Ready-To-Drink Green Tea are steadily increasing in popularity among Europe consumers and sales are expected to continue to grow.

Barriers to entry are high for the Ready-To-Drink Green Tea industry, with high market share concentration leading to strong price competition and market domination by well-established brand names. Brand Voice, Pricing, Strong distribution network as well as package all impact a lot on the end-consumption market and consumers’Choice.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Coca-Cola

Unilever

Wahaha

Vivid

OISHI GROUP

TG

Yeo Hiap Seng

AriZona Beverages

According to this study, over the next five years the Ready-To-Drink Green Tea market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ready-To-Drink Green Tea business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ready-To-Drink Green Tea market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ready-To-Drink Green Tea value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Flavored

Unflavored



Segmentation by application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food Service

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ready-To-Drink Green Tea consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ready-To-Drink Green Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ready-To-Drink Green Tea manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ready-To-Drink Green Tea with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ready-To-Drink Green Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

