Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Stanley Healthcare, Ekahau, Zebra Technologies, CenTrak, IBM, Intelleflex and Forecast to 2023
Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market
Description
Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The top five companies in the RTLS market are Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, TeleTracking, Ubisense Group and IBM. These companies held a combined RTLS revenue market share of around 36% in 2016. Stanley Healthcare dominated with 11.98 percent revenue share, followed by Zebra Technologies with 7.63 percent revenue share and TeleTracking with 6.19 percent revenue share.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Stanley Healthcare
Ekahau
Zebra Technologies
CenTrak
IBM
Intelleflex
Awarepoint Corporation
Versus Technology
TeleTracking
Ubisense Group
Savi Technology
Identec Solutions
AiRISTA
Sonitor Technologies
Elpas
Axcess International
Essensium
GE Healthcare
TimeDomain
BeSpoon
Intelligent Insites
Mojix
PINC Solutions
Plus Location Systems
Radianse
RF Technologies
ThingMagic
Locaris
SCHMIDT
KINGDOES
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
RFID
Wi-Fi
Ultrasound
Infrared
ZigBee
Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Industrial Manufacturing
Process Industries
Government and Defense
Retail
Education
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems)
1.2 Classification of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) by Types
1.2.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 RFID
1.2.4 Wi-Fi
1.2.5 Ultrasound
1.2.6 Infrared
1.2.7 ZigBee
1.2.8 Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
1.2.9 Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
1.3 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Transportation and Logistics
1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing
1.3.5 Process Industries
1.3.6 Government and Defense
1.3.7 Retail
1.3.8 Education
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Stanley Healthcare
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Stanley Healthcare Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Ekahau
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Ekahau Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Zebra Technologies
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Zebra Technologies Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 CenTrak
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 CenTrak Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 IBM
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 IBM Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
……..CONTINUED
