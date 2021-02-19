Retail Sporting Goods Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Retail Sporting Goods Industry

This report studies the global Retail Sporting Goods market status and forecast, categorizes the global Retail Sporting Goods market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Sports goods is a general term for all the items used in the process of education, competitive sports and physical exercise.

The major drivers of the retail sporting goods industry are growth in disposable income, governments promoting sports activities and encouraging sports participation, rising number of health-conscious people.

The global Retail Sporting Goods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Adidas

Dick’s

Foot Locker

Nike

Puma

Rudolf Dassler

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Athletic Apparel

Athletic Footwear

Sports Equipment

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Men

Women

Children

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Retail Sporting Goods sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Retail Sporting Goods manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail Sporting Goods are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Retail Sporting Goods Manufacturers

Retail Sporting Goods Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Retail Sporting Goods Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Retail Sporting Goods market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

