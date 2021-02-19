Running Shoes Market : Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2019 – 2023

Running Shoes are footwear designed for off-road travel and include many design features not found on a road-specific model. Running Shoes involve running or walking in an outdoor environment on a natural terrain, taking advantage of the geographical features offered by each region.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Running Shoes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Running events are becoming more popular, and for competition it is even more important than ever to be light on your feet and quick. For this reason running shoes are designed to tackle hard impacts, but are also lightweight and airy.

Currently, the main material of running shoes is mesh fabric, EVA, rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts.

The sales price of Running Shoes keeps fluctuate in past five years owing to the price of raw material and the number of trail runners. The price is at about 80 USD/Pair in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will keep to decline.

The global running shoes consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. The prodution will reach 197400 K Pairs in 2021. The growth rate will increase at a CARG about 5%. The main consumption regions will be in Europe, North America and China.

The worldwide market for Running Shoes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 17200 million US$ in 2023, from 12800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brooks

Salomon

Asics

New Balance

Saucony

The North Face

Deckers

Montrail

LOWA

Tecnica

Adidas

Nike

Vasque

Scarpa

La Sportiva

Pearl Izumi

Under Armour

Mizuno

Puma

Zamberlan

Topo Athletic

Keen

Hanwag

Altra

Merrell

Garmont

SKECHERS

Lining

ANTA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Barefoot Shoes

Low profile Shoes

Traditional Shoes

Maximalist Shoes

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men Running Shoes

Women Running Shoes

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Running Shoes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Running Shoes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Running Shoes, with sales, revenue, and price of Running Shoes, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Running Shoes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Running Shoes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Running Shoes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

