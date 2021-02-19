SaaS Enterprise Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Software as a Service (SaaS) has risen as an effective software-delivery model for meeting the needs of enterprise IT Services. SaaS helps IT enterprises to rapidly build and deploy their applications. SaaS delivers to host the application on its own private server or deploy it on a third-party cloud computing services. SaaS has eliminated the need for enterprises to install and run the applications on its premises. Due to this the expenses for maintenance and software licensing has been eliminated for organizations. SaaS model enables application service providers (ASP) to offer enterprise applications over the internet for their clients.

SaaS Enterprise Applications Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for SaaS is the growing enterprises adoption for advanced data analytics application. Many enterprises are focusing on their investment from measurement to analysis, forecasting and optimization. Further, enterprises are spending on modernizing, functionality expanding and office applications with Software as a Service (SaaS). Another driving factor for SaaS is many enterprises have reduced their maintenance cost, operation patches, and speedier delivery in of enterprises services.

In contrast to this, many enterprises are hesitant to go for Software as a Service(SaaS) , due to its security concern , as enterprise sensitive data and business process are entrusted to a third party SaaS provider.

SaaS Enterprise SystemsMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis applications:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Relationship Management (ERP)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Business Intelligence (BI)

Business Process Management (BPM)

Content Management System

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)

Others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

SaaS Enterprise ApplicationMarket: key players

Some of the key players for SaaS Enterprise Application Market are Oracle Corporation, NetSuite, Inc, Epicor Software Corporation, Acumatica, IBM, SAP SE, Sage Software, Microsoft Corporation, Plex Systems, and Ramco Systems Ltd.

SaaS Enterprise ApplicationMarket: Regional Overview

SaaS Enterprise Application Market is currently dominated by North America and region due to high demand of innovative products in SaaS.Asia Pacific SaaS Enterprise Application Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Saas Enterprise Application Market Segments

Saas Enterprise Application Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Saas Enterprise Application Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Saas Enterprise Application Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Saas Enterprise Application Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Critical Infrastructure Protection Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



