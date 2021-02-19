Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market to Record Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market – Overview

This report provides an analysis of the global semiconductor intellectual property market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. Data for 2016 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies that play a major role in the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective of the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across Asia Pacific (Asia Pacific), South America (SA), North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa).

Semiconductor intellectual property allows manufacturers to design chips faster using existing blocks. Semiconductor intellectual property cores are used to enhance the quality of devices and increase the efficiency of product. Rise in demand for reduced design and manufacturing costs across the world have resulted in the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market. Moreover, a rise in the adoption of modern system on chips (SOC) designs and increase in adoption of outsourcing of semiconductor components are expected to drive the semiconductor intellectual property market. In addition, with an increase in the adoption of semiconductor intellectual property, many IP vendors are focusing on delivering customized specifications according to demand. IP vendors are divided into IP developers and licensors and open source IP vendors. They provide semiconductor IP to manufacturers in order to reduce the labor cost required to develop elementary components of devices. Thus, the growing presence of third-party IP vendors and increase in licensing of software with semiconductor IP by several key players are projected to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Based on type, the semiconductor intellectual property market has been categorized into verification IP, ASIC, memory IP, interface IP, and processor IP. In terms of architecture design, the semiconductor intellectual property market has been classified into hard IP core and soft IP core. Based on application, the semiconductor intellectual property market has been divided into health care, telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. In terms of country, the market in North America has been divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the market in Europe has been divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and the Rest of South America. The report also includes competitive profiling of the major players operating in the semiconductor intellectual property market. Important business strategies adopted by key players, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. Increase in demand for licensed semiconductor devices due to high competition among manufacturing players to develop advance products has led to the increased presence of semiconductor intellectual property vendors in the market. The major players in semiconductor intellectual property market include Altera (Intel Corporation), Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Cast In., Ceva Inc., eSilicon Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Kilopass Technology Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, Open-Silicon, Inc., Rambus Inc., Silabtech Private Limited, Synopsys Inc,. and Avery Design System.

Market Segmentation

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Type

Verification IP

ASIC

Memory IP

Interface IP

Processor IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Architecture Design

Hard IP

Soft IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Industry

Health Care

Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others (Industrial Equipment, etc.)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

