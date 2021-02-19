Sphincterotomes Market Insights,Research Insights With Forecast 2018 – 2026

A sphincterotome is an endoscopic surgery instrument which is employed to incise the sphincter. The device consists of an electrosurgical cutting wire which is partially covered by a Teflon catheter. The wire extends out of the catheter, through which the sphincter is incised. The procedure is commonly known as sphincterotomy. It is a complex procedure performed endoscopically. The procedure involves cannulation of the sphincter, followed by an electrocautery process to incise the sphincter. Depending on location of the sphincter, sphincterotomy procedures are of different types: lateral internal sphincterotomy, pre-cut sphincterotomy, and standard biliary sphincterotomy. These devices are available in various lengths and shapes. Biliary sphincterotomy is usually performed during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). The difference between a standard catheter and a sphincterotome lies in the electrosurgical cutting wire present in the sphincterotome.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sphincterotomes-market.html

Increasing incidence of anal fissure and reducing social stigma associated with its treatment in developing countries are factors leading to increase in the number of patients undergoing sphincterotomy procedures in these countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 235,000 new cases of anal fissures are reported in the U.S. alone every year. This leads to around 150,000 patients undergoing standard biliary sphincterotomy in the country every year. Rising awareness about surgical treatment of anal fissures and increasing number of new and advanced sphincterotomes being offered in the global market are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the demand for new products in the next few years. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global sphincterotomes market from 2018 to 2026. However, lack of uniformity in the reimbursement for sphincterotomy procedures and sphincterotomes, especially in developing countries, is limiting the number of patients opting for surgical treatment of anal fissures. This is anticipated to restrain the global sphincterotomes market from 2018 to 2026.

The global sphincterotomes market has been segmented based on product, feature, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global market has been segmented into pull-type sphincterotomes, push-type sphincterotomes, needle-type sphincterotomes, shark’s fin-type sphincterotomes, and others. Among these, the pull-type sphincterotomes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to higher preference for this type of sphincterotomes by health care providers. Based on feature, the global sphincterotomes market has been divided into partially covered sphincterotomes and uncovered sphincterotomes. The partially covered sphincterotomes segment is anticipated to register a comparatively high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Introduction of new products under this segment and ease of operation led to rise in the demand for partially covered sphincterotomes across the world in 2017. In terms of application, the global sphincterotomes market has been classified into standard biliary sphincterotomy, pancreatic sphincterotomy, lateral internal sphincterotomy, pre-cut sphincterotomy, and others. The standard biliary sphincterotomy segment dominated the global sphincterotomes market in 2017. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45117

Based on region, the global sphincterotomes market has been segregated into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global sphincterotomes market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients undergoing surgical treatment for anal fissure and high per capita health care expenditure in the region are some of the factors leading to the major share held by North America in the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a comparatively high CAGR from 2018 to 2026, owing to rising awareness about surgical treatment of anal fissure and reducing social stigma associated with the treatment in the region.

Key players operating in the Sphincterotomes market are TeleMed Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Cook, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, CONMED Corporation, and MEDI-GLOBE CORPORATION.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45117

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com