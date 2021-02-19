Spirometer Market: Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2028

Spirometers are medical equipment designed to determine the air capacity of the lungs by determining the volume of air exhaled and inhaled by them. Spirometer generates a pneumotachograph, which helps determine the performance of the lungs to monitor and diagnose patients with respiratory-related problems. Spirometers are commonly used for the diagnosis of chronic obstructive diseases, asthma, tuberculosis, silicosis, cystic fibrosis, black lung, and other respiratory diseases. Thus, spirometers are used by research & development facilities, physicians, as well as patients for personal use.

The spirometers market is divided into two categories: flow measurement devices and volume measurement instruments. The volume measurement instruments include dry spirometers and wet spirometers. Flow measurement instruments include mass flow meters and pneumatic tachograph systems.

Rapid increase in the incidence of chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases fueling spirometer market growth

There has been a rapid increase in diseases such as Chronic Obtrusive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), due to, growth in the levels of air pollution. COPD is one of the most common lung diseases in the world. These are some of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the spirometer market, which is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

According to World Health Organization, approximately 65 million people worldwide are suffering from severe to mild chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases

According to World Health Organization, the total number of deaths from COPD are expected to increase by more than 30% in the next 10 years

Portable spirometers gaining traction

Manufacturers are focusing on improvements and developments in spirometers with innovative designs and features to simplify lung volume testing processes for patients as well as medical professionals. In addition, the introduction of portable and compact spirometers is a significant improvement introduced by manufacturers. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting advanced packaging procedures to prevent spirometers from contracting bacterial infections. There is an increasing demand for portable, compact, and advanced spirometers. These are some of the key factors that are estimated to drive spirometer market during the forecast period.

Spirometer Market: Segmentation

The global spirometer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, modularity type, application type, end use, and region.

The segmentation on the basis of equipment type:

Flow sensors

Peak flow meters

The segmentation on the basis of modularity type:

Portable

Table top

The segmentation on the basis of application (disease) type:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis

The segmentation on the basis of end use:

Hospital

Home care

Clinical laboratories

Industrial Settings

Spirometer Market: Company Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global spirometer market are Vyaire Medical (US), Hill-Rom (US), Fukuda Sangyo (Japan), Sibelmed (Spain), Schiller AG (Switzerland), Medical International Research, Medset Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Progetti srl, Chest MI (Japan), MGC Diagnostics (US), Cosmed srl (Italy), and Medical International Research (Italy).

Spirometer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, regions with significantly large economies, such as North America, are expected to capture a sizeable share in the spirometer market value during forecast period. The North America spirometer market is likely to witness growth owing to growth in the geriatric population of the region. In addition, increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases and improved healthcare infrastructure in this region is significantly contributing to the growth of the spirometer market.

Spirometer market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is estimated to witness high growth owing to an increase in the incidence of COPD and increasing awareness regarding the availability of numerous respiratory care monitoring and therapeutic instruments in the region. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure is one of the prime factors that is boosting the spirometer market in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region during the forecast period. Europe and the Middle East & Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in the spirometer market due to an increase in the generic population and increase in the number of COPD patients in the region.