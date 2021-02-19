System on Chip (SoC) Market – APAC to Remain Leading Contributor of Revenue to Global Market

The vendor landscape of the global System on Chip (SoC) market is largely consolidated, with the leading three players collectively accounting for a massive 68% of the global market in 2016, with Qualcomm Inc. alone accounting for a huge 38.6% in the same year, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The highly competitive market, with established companies having a stronghold on most key regional markets, is witnessing attempts by large companies to further consolidate the marketplace by acquiring relatively smaller companies in high-potential regional markets; Qualcomm’s acquisition of Design Art Networks is a recent instance.

Companies are also increasingly focusing on the introduction of innovative products to meet the variable and complex demands from key end-use industries such as consumer electronics and telecommunications. Companies are also focusing on bringing changes in the lithographic and multiple patterning processes, to help end-users bring the factor of differentiation in their products to undermine competition and boost brand value.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global SoC market, which was pegged at US$45.89 bn in 2016, is expected to expand at a promising 8.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 and rise to a valuation of US$89.03 bn by 2025.

APAC to Help Global Market Gain Massive Chunk in Revenue

Based on type, the segment of mixed-signal SoCs is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market, accounting for nearly 44% of the market in 2016. The segment is also expected to remain the leading segment throughout the forecast period, exhibiting a promising 9.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Geographically, the APAC market for SoCs accounted for more than 45% of the global market in 2016. Factors such as the increased demand for smart electronic devices and the increasing adoption of IoT-based technologies across a number of industry verticals have been some of the key growth factors for the growth of the APAC SoC market in the past years.