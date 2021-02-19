Tissue Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Tissue Diagnostics Industry

This report focuses on the global Tissue Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tissue Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

Tissue diagnostic procedures are majorly used for cancer diagnosis. Some of the major tissue diagnostic tests are immunochemistry (IHC), haematoxylin and eosin (H&E), and in situ hybridization (ISH)

Growing prevalence of cancer coupled with growing demand for personalized medicine are anticipated to propel the growth of the tissue diagnostic market over the forecast period. Tissue diagnostic involves monitoring, prognosis, and management of different stages of cancer, especially prostate cancer, gastric cancer and breast cancer. Furthermore, rising global geriatric population base, increasing demand for cost-effective and safe treatment and growing expenditure in the healthcare sector are other vital drivers of the tissue diagnostic market.

The Americas accounted for the major share in the cancer diagnostics market in 2017. The Americas are the highest revenue generator due to the growing demand for digital pathology, lab automation and robotics and molecular profiling.

In 2017, the global Tissue Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Sakura Finetek

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diagnostic Consumables

Diagnostic Instruments

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tissue Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tissue Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tissue Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

