Toilet Rim Blocks Market Insights 2018-2028: Market Size & Share, Growth Factors, Key Drivers Restraints, Business Opportunities

Toilet Rim Blocks Market Outlook:

Hygiene in houses is an essential part of our everyday lives and particularly in the toilet. Toilet cleaners are basically available in three type liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and toilet in-cistern. Recently a hike in demand for toilet rim block has been witnessed owing to its ability to consistently freshening, cleaning and fighting limescale. Toilet rim blocks are mostly used to keep our toilets clean and fresh along with that they also add a long lasting fragrance. The companies providing professional cleaning tools such as toilet rim blocks are coming up with constant innovations to cater to the demand of consumers. The rising concerns about the diseases caused by various germs and increasing risk of air-borne diseases is leading the consumer to focus on the germ-free bathroom which is eventually pushing them towards adapting products like toilet rim block and thereby increasing the demand for toilet rim block in the market. The rising demand for innovative products with additional features such as various types of fragrances is a major contributing factor to the rise in demand for toilet rim blocks in the market. The supply side participants of the toilet rim block market are coming up with products with compact design, which are easy to use and cost effective and at the same time offering them a high-profit margin. The emergence of e-commerce as a potential platform for trade also serves as a contributing factor in driving the demand for toilet rim blocks in the market over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about maintaining personal hygiene and new product innovations is driving the Toilet Rim Blocks:

Nowadays the consumers are alarmed about health and hygiene with a much more concern leading them to adapt to commodities such as toilet rim blocks. The recent advancement in technology has led the manufacturers to add more effective products to their portfolios which are multifunctional and not only eliminates germs but also adds a pleasing and comforting fragrance to our bathrooms. The toilet rim block market is driven by new product launches and rising awareness among the consumer about the availability of these products. The manufacturers of toilet rim blocks are coming up with toilet rim block with different fragrances such as lemon, lavender and other fresh flowers fragrances which is attracting the commonwealth towards toilet rim blocks. The manufactures of the toilet rim blocks market are more concerned and focused about consumer preferences shifting their attention to innovating convenient packaging owing to the reason that ease of use is a substantial factor among consumers when they are deciding any product these days.

Toilet Rim Blocks Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Fragrance Type, the Toilet Rim Blocks market has been segmented as:

Lime

Lavender

Active fresh Flowers

On the basis of End Use, the Toilet Rim Blocks market has been segmented as:

Household

Commercial Public toilets Corporate offices

Industrial

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Toilet Rim Blocks market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Multi Brand Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd Party Online Sales



Toilet Rim Blocks Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the Toilet Rim Blocks market are The Unilever Group, S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, Henkel Corporation, Kleen off, Dabur India and Future Consumer Enterprise are among others.

Opportunities for Toilet Rim Blocks Market participants:

Global toilet rim blocks market is witnessing a boost owing to escalating consumer awareness about the importance of upholding personal hygiene. Recently the toilet care products are witnessing a hike owing to rising health problems due to microorganisms and germs which is increasing the adaption rate of toilet rim blocks. Development of new technologies for masking the stinky odor and at the same time leaving a long-lasting odor is a major contributing factor in growth in demand for toilet rim blocks in the market. The rising influence of TV commercials and promotional activities about the product through social media is another key factor complementing the growth of toilet rim blocks in the market over the forecast period. Many new market participants are anticipated to enter this market owing to appealing growth opportunities offered by the toilet rim blocks market.