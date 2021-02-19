Video Surveillance as a Service Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2024

Global Video Surveillance as a Service Industry 2017 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market accounted for USD 1.54 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Defination:

Video surveillance as a service is basically a surveillance followed with cloud computing. This service collectively includes storage, video recording, alerts, remote viewing, and cyber security. Video surveillance discards the necessity of storing data of each and every recorded video from each camera as it gets saved in cloud and can be accessed from a smartphone or tablet app or web browser. This trend has significantly adopted across the globe due to major concerns of public safety andincreasing need for remote access of the video surveillance data.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Low rate of investment at initial level

Increasing demand for real-time and remote access for video surveillance data

Rising concerns for public safety and security

Technological advancements in the camera and network technology

Privacy concerns and misuse of data

Top Key Players:

ADT Security Services

Com

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

Brivo, Camcloud Inc.

Cameraftp

Cameramanager

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Controlbynet

Duranc

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc.

Envysion, Inc.

Eyecast Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Geovision Inc.

Honeywell Security Group

Ivideon

March Networks Corporation

Multisight

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Neovsp, Nest Labs, Inc.

Pacific Controls

Smartvue Corporation

Start Up Ecosystem

Timetec Cloud Sdn BHD

Tyco Integrated Fire & Security

Market Segmentations:

Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market is segmented into

type

vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Type into hosted, hybrid, and managed.

On basis of Vertical, the video surveillance as a service market is segmented into commercial, infrastructure,residential,military and defense,institutional, and industrial. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into enterprises and data centers, banks & financial institutions and ATMs, hospitality, retail, healthcare, warehouses, and others.

On basis of Geography the Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market is segmented into:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Company Share Analysis:

The report for Video Surveillance as a Service Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

