Vinyl Flooring Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Report Description:

The global market size of Vinyl Flooring is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Vinyl Flooring industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Vinyl Flooring manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Vinyl Flooring industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vinyl Flooring Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Vinyl Flooring as well as some small players. At least 9 companies are included:

* Armstrong

* Mannington Mills

* Tarkett

* NOX Corporation

* LG Hausys

* Congoleum

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Vinyl Flooring market

* Vinyl Sheet

* Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

* Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Application I

* Application II

* Application III

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

……

…….

Chapter 15 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecast (2019-2023)

15.1 Vinyl Flooring Supply Forecast

15.2 Vinyl Flooring Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Armstrong

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Vinyl Flooring Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Armstrong

16.1.4 Armstrong Vinyl Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 Mannington Mills

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Vinyl Flooring Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Mannington Mills

16.2.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 Tarkett

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Vinyl Flooring Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Tarkett

16.3.4 Tarkett Vinyl Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 NOX Corporation

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Vinyl Flooring Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of NOX Corporation

16.4.4 NOX Corporation Vinyl Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 LG Hausys

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Vinyl Flooring Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of LG Hausys

16.5.4 LG Hausys Vinyl Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 Congoleum

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Vinyl Flooring Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Congoleum

16.6.4 Congoleum Vinyl Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 Mohawk

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Vinyl Flooring Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Mohawk

16.7.4 Mohawk Vinyl Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

……

……

