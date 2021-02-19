Wearable Sensors Market Analysis, Research Report With Panasonic Corporation, TE Connectivity, Infineon Technologies AG, ams AG, Robert Bosch

The Global Wearable sensors market accounted for USD 320.82 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the market in the next 8 years. The global wearable sensor market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries.

Wearable sensor helps in continuous physiological observation or monitoring with less manual intervention and low cost. These sensors help in collecting as well as delivering information about its respective surroundings and can also help in navigation. Now a days wearables sensor are integrated into different accessories such as wristwatches, hats, eyeglasses, smartphones, shoes, garments, headphones, wrist bands and others. Some of the major players in global wearable sensor market are

TE Connectivity

Panasonic Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

ams AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Others: Knowles Electronics, LLC., Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, ARM Holdings PLC., Texas Instruments Inc., mCube , Sensirion AG, Invensense, Inc. among others. The wearable sensors market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

In February, 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH has launched arometric pressure sensor named as BMP388 for CE drones which is suitable in tracking wearables and smart homes application as well as consumer electronics (CE) drones.

In 2017, Boltt launched an AI enabled wearable device which comprises of smart shoes to sensors for fitness and health solutions. Thus, with the continuous technological advancement in the wearable sensor products will definitely lead the global wearable sensor market in the forecasting period.

Market Segmentation: Global Wearable sensors Market

The global wearable sensor market is segmented based on type, technologies, application, end-users and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global wearable sensor market is segmented into

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Temperature And Humidity Sensors

Magnetometers

Image Sensors

Pressure &Force Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Touch Sensors

Medical Based Sensors

Motion Sensors

Microphones And Microspeakers

Others

Medical based sensors are sub segmented into

Blood Flow Sensors

Blood Oxygen Sensors

Heart Rate Sensors

Hall Effect Sensors

Blood Glucose Sensors

ECG sensors

Other types of wearable sensors are CO2 sensors, light sensors and position sensors.

On the basis of technology, the global wearable sensor market is segmented into

CMOS

MEMS

CMOS are sub segmented into

Very Large-Scale Integration Technology (VLSI)

Nanoelectromechanical System (NEMS)

Other types of technology are Application-Specifitc Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Microsystems Technology (MST) and optical spectroscopy.

On the basis of application, the global wearable sensor market is segmented

Wrist Wear

Neckwear

Eyewear

Body Wear

Footwear And Others

Wrist wear is sub segmented into

Wrist Wearable Bracelets

Wrist Wearable Watches Or Bands

Neckwear is sub segmented into

Ornaments And Jewelry

Ties And Collars

Eyewear is sub segmented into

Smart Contact Lenses

Google Glasses

HMDS and HUDS

Body wear is sub segmented into

ARM and Legwear

Chest Straps

Clothing And Inner-Wear

Smart Socks And Body Worn Cameras

Other type of application of wearable sensor includes

Smart Headsets Or Head Bands

Ear Wear

Ring Scanner Or Wearable Scanner

On the basis of end-users, the global wearable sensor market is segmented into

Healthcare

Consumer

Industrial

Healthcare is sub segmented into

Clinical

Non-Clinical Application

Consumer is sub segmented into

Infotainment And Multimedia

Fitness And Sports

Garments And Fashion

Industrial is sub segmented into

Logistics

Packaging

Warehouse Applications

Other Industrial Sector

Based on geography, the global wearable sensor market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising ageing population

Growing trend of IoT platform and smart living among end users

Increase in inclination towards smaller, cheaper and smarter sensors

Increasing number of connected devices

High costs of wearable products

Growing concerns with regards to privacy and security

Lack of common standards and interoperability issue

