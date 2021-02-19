WiFi Extenders Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

In recent years, the adoption of wireless networks has witnessed immense growth and its out breakage has outnumbered every other thing that has gone viral ever. Today every home and office is equipped with high-speed wireless network connections. However, Wi-Fi networks have limitations when it comes to the range. In these cases, devices which are called WiFi extenders, are used.

WiFi extender, is an emerging technology device designed to extend the coverage area of a WiFi network. These devices receives the existing WiFi signal, amplify it and then transmit the boosted signal. When it does this, it doesn’t transmit the signal under the same network name as the user’s original wireless network. All WiFi extenders work in the different ways and there are several different kinds of devices available in the market.

With weak signal coverage is one of the key reasons for WiFi subscriber churn, deployment of WiFi extenders for improving coverage in localized areas is becoming a popular practice to overcome problems associated with signal coverage. Generally, WiFi extenders are used in larger homes or spaces, where there are reduced coverage areas or “dead spots.”

WiFi Extenders Market: Market Dynamics

The WiFi extenders are used in applications such as extend wireless coverage to an area outside the home, such as a deck or patio, when a wireless connection is used to provide an Ethernet connection to a device or multiple devices that do not have Wi-Fi, and in office or home where there is one main wireless connection that needs to cover a wider coverage area than the capacity of main router.

Major factors expected to drive the growth of WiFi extenders market are:

Growth in adoption of WiFi services

Increasing efforts from service providers and device vendors to eliminate problems such as poor signal quality and slow internet speeds.

Additionally, there is an increased adoption of WiFi extenders among people living in high-rises, as the buildings are closely packed and most residents do not get proper network.

Challenges which are hampering the deployment of WiFi extenders on a broad scale include low awareness, high device and installation costs, limitations of these devices in increasing Internet throughput from public hotspots, and their inability to amplify a signal from a distant Internet source to create a wireless hotspot effectively.

WiFi Extenders Market: Market Segmentation

Global WiFi extender market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and regions.

On the basis of product type, the market can be classified as single band and dual band extenders.

On the basis of end users, the market can be classified as residential and commercial (Small-Medium Enterprises, Retail, Hospitals, Government Institutions and Others).

On the basis of regions, the market is classified as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

WiFi Extenders Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global WiFi extender market are NETGEAR, LINKSYS (Belkin International, Inc.), LTERIVER, D-Link Corporation, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd, Amped Wireless, Zyxel Communications Corp and Hawking Technologies, Inc.

With the concept of WiFi extender being both evolutionary and of sufficient value, increasing number ofvendors are expected to bring WiFi extender and similar products to market over the next years.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

WiFi extender Market Segments

WiFi extender Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

WiFi extender Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Ecosystem Analysis

WiFi extender Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain Analysis

WiFi extender Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for embedded smart cameras market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



