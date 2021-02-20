2- Furoic Acid Market Report Explored in Latest Research

2-Furoic acid is a carboxylic acid with aromatic ring and carboxylic group. It is categorized into specialty chemical. 2-furoic acid is generally used as a food preservative and flavoring agent. It is used in pasteurization and sterilization of food products. It acts as a fungicide and bactericide. In addition, it is also used in optic technologies, nylon preparation and as an intermediate in pharmaceutical industry.

The market for 2-furoic acid was mainly driven by food manufacturing sector. 2-furoic acid is also used as a starting material in furoate esters production. The derivatives of 2-furoic acid are used in medicinal preparations and biological research. The major opportunity for 2-furoic acid market is optic technology. 2-Furoic acid crystals can be used in optical devices due to its favorable properties such as non linear optical material (NLO). However, health hazards related to 2-furoic acid such as mutagenic effects are likely to inhibit the market growth.

In terms of demand, North America was the leading region for 2-furoic acid market in 2012. The demand for 2-furoic acid is huge due to growing consumption from food industry. North America was followed by Europe, owing to huge demand of 2-furoic acid in medical applications. In addition, optic technology is likely to drive the market for 2-furoic acid in European region. Asia Pacific has substantial share in 2-furoic acid market and is expected to exhibit higher demand in the near future due to various manufacturing activities. Rest of the World is expected to witness stable growth for 2-furoic acid market.

Some of the major industry participants include Lotus Enterprise, Meryer Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Aesar and J & K Scientific Ltd. among others.