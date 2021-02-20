2-Methylresorcinol: a slightly yellow crystalline powder; Global Industry Analysis | 2025

2-Methylresorcinol is a slightly yellow crystalline powder. It is used in the formulation of hair colors and dyes in cosmetics and personal care industries. 2-Methylresorcinol helps impart color to the hair. The exact color obtained depends on other ingredients that are used in the preparation and the starting color of the hair. These ingredients may also function as antioxidants. 2-Methylresorcinol is used in permanent hair coloring systems, where color is produced inside the hair fiber. This is achieved through careful formulation of the product so that the ingredients interact. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permits the use of 2-Methylresorcinol in topical acne over-the-counter (OTC) products. Assessment of the safety of 2-Methylresorcinol is carried out by the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) expert panel.

The CIR is a company based in Washington D.C. that assesses and reviews the safety of ingredients in cosmetics and publishes the results in peer-reviewed scientific literature. It was established in 1976 by the Personal Care Products Council with support of the Food and Drug Administration and the Consumer Federation of America. 2-Methylresorcinol is listed in Annex III of the Cosmetics Directive of the European Union. It can be used in oxidizing and non-oxidizing hair dye products at a maximum concentration of 1.8%.

Increase in awareness about personal care among consumers and rise in the use of hair coloring products are driving the demand for 2-Methylresorcinol Market. Growth in aging population across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for 2-Methylresorcinol market during the forecast period. Side effects of chemical ingredients used in hair dyes and colors is the primary restraint of the 2-Methylresorcinol market. Safety document published by Scientific Committee on Consumer Products (SCCP) for 2-Methylresorcinol indicates that it may cause respiratory irritation, serious eye irritation, and skin irritation. It is also toxic if swallowed.

Based on end-use industry, the 2-Methylresorcinol market can be segmented into personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry, and chemical industry. The personal care industry segment accounts for major share of the 2-Methylresorcinol market. 2-Methylresorcinol is also used in the synthesis of various chemicals.

In terms of geography, the 2-Methylresorcinol market can be classified in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & North Africa (MENA). Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are significant regions of the 2-Methylresorcinol market. China is a major manufacturer and supplier of 2-Methylresorcinol Market.

Key players in operating in the 2-Methylresorcinol market are League Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dragon Chemical Group, Hangzhou Haichem Co Ltd, VKG Oil AS, Sigma-Aldrich/Merck KGaA, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.