Access Control As A Service Industry Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research

The rise in terrorism, hacking and vandalism has necessitated the need for access control as service by many organisations for security concerns. Access control system performs identification, authentication, and authorizations, through login credentials which include personal identification numbers, CCTV, biometric scans and also physical keys etc. Many Organisations focus on their core business activities and prefer to offer access control as service to other private organisations in order to cut the expenditure. For Access control systems servers are needed to be deployed in order to store, monitor and manage access control activities, which causes an additional expenditure for the organisations. Therefore, Organizations prefer Access control as a Service rather than on-premise deployment.

With the growing technologies and more mobile devices connected to web world, it is more likely that hackers can gain access to personal and confidential information of the organisations. So organisations need technical expertise which can handle the issues such as data theft, hacking attempts, online identity theft and unauthorized access. But many organisation lack in technical and infrastructural needs to counter such issues so they prefer Access control as Service.

Global Access Control as a Service Market drivers:

The major driver for Access control as service is adoption by many organisations for security concerns due to increased threats in cyber world.

The market for Access control as service is majorly driven by the need for the companies to cut down their expenditure and focus on their core business activities.

The global market for access control as service is grown efficiently owing to growing concerns of cybercrimes, thefts, break-ins which drive the market demand from organisations for usage of access control systems as service. Invention of new technologies like NFC have enabled Access control as service providers to update their product offerings in order to have strategic advantage over competitors

Global Access Control as a Service Market: Segmentation

Global Access Control as a Service Market is segmented based on the Size of enterprise, end-user and region.

On basis of Size global Access Control as a Service Market can be segmented to Small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of end-user global Access Control as a Service Market is segmented into BFSI, Government, education, healthcare, retail, energy, transportation and others

On the basis of region, global Access Control as a Service Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Overview:

North America region is dominant in Access Control as a Service Market due to growing demand of security solutions from large enterprises in North America and followed by Western Europe during the period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Some of the Key players in Access Control as a Service Market include Cisco Corporation, Protection1 Security Solutions, Johnson Controls (Tyco), Brivo Inc., Stanley Access Technologies, Centrify Corporation, Ping Identity Corporation and Gemalto NV

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Access Control as a Service Market segments

Global Access Control as a Service Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Global Access Control as a Service Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Global Access Control as a Service Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Global Access Control as a Service Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Access Control as a Service Market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Benelux

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

