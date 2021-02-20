Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Growth with Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by | 2025

Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents are defined as organic compounds whose carbon atoms are linked in open chains, either straight or branched, rather than containing a benzene ring. Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents do not have a benzene ring, but they are mixtures of saturated, long straight chain (normal-paraffin), branched chain (Iso-paraffin), or cyclic paraffin. They are produced by the distillation of crude oil with an appropriate boiling point range fraction, and then they are treated to improve their color and odor. Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents are considered to be aliphatic compounds, they contain carbon and hydrogen which are joined together in straight chains, branched trains or non-aromatic rings.

The hydrocarbons of the alkane type, alkene, and alkyne series are aliphatic compounds, similar to fatty acids and many other compounds; therefore, aliphatic compounds are the opposite of aromatic compounds. In addition to their use as solvents or diluents in paints and thinners, they are widely used in oil extraction, degreasing, rubber manufacturing, and as carriers for aerosols and disinfectants. Gasoline and kerosene are examples of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents. Common aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents used in paints and coatings are mineral spirits, hexanes, and heptanes. These compounds are also used as corrosion inhibitors. Some common examples of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents are mineral spirits, petroleum naphtha, petroleum distillate, cyclohexane, octane, and pentane or isopentane nonane. Most of the solvents can contain a blend or mixture of different aliphatic types or aliphatic or aromatic hydrocarbons which depend on their end use industrial applications.

Substitute of turpentine by mineral spirits, and diversifying portfolio such as paints & coatings industry, and increasing applications of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents are some of the major drivers propelling the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents market. Expansion of the construction industry is also one of the factors impelling the market. Demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents from industries such as automotive and building & construction are boosting the market. The paints & coatings segment is the fastest-growing application in the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents market. However, easy availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the market.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35129

Based on types, the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvent market is segmented into varnish maker’s & printer’s naphtha, mineral spirits, hexane, heptane, and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into paints & coatings, cleaning & degreasing, adhesives, aerosols, rubbers & polymers, printing inks, and others (agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive).

Based on region, the aliphatic hydrocarbon market is segmented into South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Infrastructure projects and growth of the paints & coatings industry are estimated to show the largest demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents market in these regions. The market in Middle East and Africa is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the aliphatic hydrocarbon market are Exxon Mobil, SK global chemical, Shell, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Gotham Industries, Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company, Haltermann Carless, Kandla Energy & Chemicals, and MK Aromatics.