Asia-Pacific E-commerce logistics Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The e-commerce logistics market of Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow modestly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The market has been positively influenced by growing e-commerce market and market players including new entrants, inexpensive workforce, increasing smartphone and internet penetration and emerging cross-border e-commerce market. Massive pool of customers is creating demand for Asia-pacific e-commerce logistics Market coupled with rising online shopping and cohesive government policies.

Government support, large and inexpensive workforce allows the logistics companies to operate their business smoothly in Asia Pacific region. The internet and smartphone penetration in the region is also at peak and growing at a decent pace to boost the e-commerce logistics market. Emerging cross-border sale in the region also increases the opportunity for the e-commerce companies to explore the market. Globally, Asia Pacific is the biggest region in terms of e-commerce sales giving rise to significant demand for e-commerce logistics. However, the logistics companies may have to restrict their reach and coverage due to under developed infrastructure in few countries which may hinder them to cover larger market. Rural market covering large part of the APAC region lacks road connectivity from cities. The fluctuating petrol and diesel price also hinders the business operation of the logistics companies.

Globally, China has the largest market share of e-commerce retail. China surpassed the US in e-commerce retail sales in 2015. China’s significant growth is due to massive pool of consumers and high internet penetration and innovation in logistics system. India is also among the fastest growing e-commerce countries in the world due to huge consumer base, rising internet and smartphone users and growing trend for online shopping. Japan and Australia have developed market with large number of people preferring to purchase product online.

The Asia-pacific e-commerce logistics Market players include FedEx Express, China Post Express & Logistics, C.H Robinson World Wide Incorporation, Indian postal services, Kerry Logistics, Nippon Express, Blue Dart, Gati Limited, Clipper Logistics Plc, Amazon Transportation Services, Aramex International. Currently companies are focusing on improving their reach in the region and also focusing to improve the tracking ability. As a result, goods/parcels can be perfectly traced and real-time data can be obtained. The logistics companies are also collaborating with the e-commerce companies in the region. The e-commerce logistics market has been segmented on the basis of mode of revenue, unit shipment and region.

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Asia-pacific e-commerce Logistics market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Asia-pacific e-commerce Logistics market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Asia-pacific e-commerce Logistics market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Broad profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

AMAZON TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

2. APEX EXPRESS

3. ARAMEX INTERNATIONAL

4. BLUE DART

5. C.H ROBINSON WORLD WIDE INCORPORATION

6. CHINA POST EXPRESS & LOGISTICS

7. CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

8. DELHIVERY

9. DHL EXPRESS

10. E-COM EXPRESS

11. EKART LOGISTICS

12. EXPRESS COURIER SERVICES

13. FEDEX EXPRESS

14. FIRST FLIGHT

15. GATI LIMITED

16. GOJAVAS

17. INDIAN POSTAL SERVICES

18. JAPAN POST CO. LIMITED

19. KENCO GROUP, INCORPORATION

20. KERRY LOGISTICS

21. NIPPON EXPRESS

22. OVERNITE EXPRESS LIMITED

23. PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LIMITED

24. RHENUS LOGISTICS

25. SF EXPRESS

26. SHIPROCKET

27. SINGAPORE POST

28. SINOTRANS EXPRESS

29. THE PROFESSIONAL COURIER PRIVATE LIMITED

30. TNT EXPRESS

31. TRACKON COURIER PRIVATE LIMITED

32. UNITED PARCEL SERVICES

33. XPO LOGISTICS, INCORPORATION

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. JAPAN

2.3.2. INDONESIA

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. SOUTH KOREA

2.3.6. AUSTRALIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. GROWING E-COMMERCE MARKET

3.1.2. INCREASING SMARTPHONE AND INTERNET PENETRATION

3.1.3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS

3.1.4. COHESIVE GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

3.1.5. HUGE CONSUMER BASE AND GROWING TREND FOR ONLINE SHOPPING

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. UNDER DEVELOPED INFRASTRUCTURE IN MANY COUNTRIES

3.2.2. UNSTABLE PETROL AND DIESEL PRICES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. RISING NEW ENTRANTS INTO E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET

3.3.2. EMERGING CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE MARKET

3.3.3. DRONE DELIVERY AND ONE DAY DELIVERY LOGISTICS SYSTEM

3.3.4. WIDE SCOPE FOR BACKWARD INTEGRATION AND HORIZONTAL INTEGRATION

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. ASIA PACIFIC E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET, BY REVENUE

4.1.1. SERVICES

4.1.1.1. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

4.1.1.2. WAREHOUSING SERVICES

4.1.1.3. OTHER E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS SERVICES

4.1.2. PRODUCT

4.1.2.1. BABY PRODUCTS

4.1.2.2. PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

4.1.2.3. BOOKS

4.1.2.4. HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS

4.1.2.5. APPAREL PRODUCTS

4.1.2.6. ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS

4.1.2.7. AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS

4.1.2.8. OTHERS

4.1.3. LOCATIONS

4.1.3.1. URBAN

4.1.3.2. SEMI-URBAN

4.1.3.3. RURAL

4.2. ASIA PACIFIC E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET, BY UNIT SHIPMENT

4.2.1. SERVICES

4.2.1.1. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

4.2.1.2. WAREHOUSING SERVICES

4.2.1.3. OTHER E COMMERCE LOGISTICS SERVICES

4.2.2. PRODUCT

4.2.2.1. BABY PRODUCTS

4.2.2.2. PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

4.2.2.3. BOOKS

4.2.2.4. HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS

4.2.2.5. APPAREL PRODUCTS

4.2.2.6. ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS

4.2.2.7. AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS

4.2.2.8. OTHERS

4.2.3. LOCATIONS

4.2.3.1. URBAN

4.2.3.2. SEMI-URBAN

4.2.3.3. RURAL

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY MARKET STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.1.1. JAPAN

6.1.2. INDONESIA

6.1.3. CHINA

6.1.4. INDIA

6.1.5. SOUTH KOREA

6.1.6. AUSTRALIA

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AMAZON TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

7.2. APEX EXPRESS

7.3. ARAMEX INTERNATIONAL

7.4. BLUE DART

7.5. C.H ROBINSON WORLD WIDE INCORPORATION

7.6. CHINA POST EXPRESS & LOGISTICS

7.7. CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

7.8. DELHIVERY

7.9. DHL EXPRESS

Continued…..

