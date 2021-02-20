Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market Showing Growth of 13.1% During the Forecast Period Till 2026 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Asia-Pacific vehicle motorized door market is expected to reach a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Technology (Soft Close Door, Power Sliding Door and Retractable Door Handle), Component (Door Handle Sensor, NFC Reader, Actuators and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Electric Vehicles), Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In component, door handle sensor segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to due to increasing adoption of these sensors in vehicle motorized doors.

In technology, soft close doors segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to rising sales of luxury cars in countries such as US, UK, China and others.

In vehicle type, passenger cars segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased focus of automakers for deploying soft close doors in high end luxury vehicles.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11805

The key market players for APAC vehicle motorized door market are listed below;

NXP Semiconductors

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaltbau Holding AG

Smartrac N.V.

Kiekert AG

WITTE Automotive

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

Continental AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Valeo

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]