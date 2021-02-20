Asset Integrity Management Market In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Forecast Report | QY Research Group – 2023

Asset Integrity Management Market – 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Asset Integrity Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Description :

According to BIS Report, the Global Asset Integrity Management market is expected to grow from $17.86 billion in 2016 to reach $34.94 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 10.1%. Increasing awareness to mitigate capital expenditure of oil fields, growing pressure from governments to maintain quality & safety control requirements, and raise in exploration of new deep water offshore fields are some of the factors fostering the market growth. Furthermore, rapid growth in power sector and adopting new technologies are some other factors boosting the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, shortage of skilled professionals and unfavorable environmental situations are some of the restraints limiting the market growth.

Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection is a major service type among the other services. This process is broadly applied in numerous in-service application and manufacturing industries. Oil and gas industry is heavily uses asset integrity managed services to mitigate risk and minimize operating costs. These services are apt for subsea, onshore, and offshore oil fields for maintaining safe and quality requirements.

North America region is holding the largest market revenue over the forecast period. High oil and gas exploration activities in this region impacting the North America market growth. Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to growing power consumption and increasing adoption of asset integrated managed services from emerging economy countries such as India, Japan, and China are driving the Asia Pacific market growth.

Some of the key players in global asset integrity management market include Aker Solutions ASA, Applus+ Servicios Tecnológicos, S.L., Bureau Veritas SA, DNV GL AS, EM&I Ltd, Fluor Corporation, Genesis Oil and Gas Consultants Ltd., Intertek Group PLC, John Wood Group PLC, Lifetech Engineering Ltd., Meridium Inc., Metegrity Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., ROSEN Swiss AG, SGS SA, and TechnipFMC plc.

Free Sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3164516-asset-integrity-management-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Service Types Covered:

• Corrosion Management

• Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study

• Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM) Study

• Pipeline Integrity Management

• Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection

• Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)

• Structural Integrity Management

• Other Service Types

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace

• Mining

• Power

• Oil and Gas

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Asset Integrity Management market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3164516-asset-integrity-management-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Data Source

2.5.1 Secondary Sources

2.5.2 Primary Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.6.1 China National Space Administration

3.6.2 National Aeronautics and Space Administration

3.6.3 Russian Federal Space Agency

3.6.4 European Space Agency

3.6.5 Deutsches Zentrum f眉r Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V.

3.6.6 Glencore Xtrata

3.6.7 BHP Billiton

3.6.8 Rio Tinto

3.6.9 Vale

3.6.10 Anglo American

3.6.11 脡lectricit茅 de France SA (EDF)

3.6.12 Iberdrola

3.6.13 E.ON

3.6.14 Enel

3.6.15 Duke Energy

3.6.16 Shell

3.6.17 Exxon Mobil

3.6.18 BP

3.6.19 Sinopec

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

…

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Aker Solutions ASA

9.2 Applus+ Servicios Tecnol贸gicos, S.L.

9.3 Bureau Veritas SA

9.4 DNV GL AS

9.5 EM&I Ltd

9.6 Fluor Corporation

9.7 TechnipFMC plc

9.8 Intertek Group PLC

9.9 John Wood Group PLC

9.10 Lifetech Engineering Ltd.

9.11 Meridium Inc.

9.12 Metegrity Inc.

9.13 Oceaneering International Inc.

9.14 ROSEN Swiss AG

9.15 SGS SA

Continued …

For Similar Reports @ https://wordpress.com/view/jitendra0077.wordpress.com

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)