Autoimmune Treatment Market Performance and Market Share, Sales Revenue and Major Manufacturers Performance

The abnormal response of immune system leads to autoimmune disorders. Normally, the body’s immune system provides protection against foreign bodies or harmful substances. However, in the autoimmune disorders, the immune system fails to differentiate between a healthy tissue or cell and a harmful substance (antigen), and destroys the normal tissues. Autoimmune diseases have high prevalence among female children and women. There are more than 80 prevailing autoimmune diseases. Some of the most common autoimmune disorders include psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus, inflammatory bowel disease, and Addison’s disease.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the autoimmune treatment market are aging population, high incidences of autoimmune diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, the major pharmaceutical companies are investing huge amount in the R&D of drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, which in turn is driving the growth of the global autoimmune treatment market. However, the high cost and side effect associated with drugs, lack of standardized treatment procedure, and low insurance coverage for autoimmune diseases are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global autoimmune treatment market to some extent.

Geographically, North America leads the global autoimmune treatment market, due to aging population, high incidences of autoimmune diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, and excessive R&D investment for the development of drugs for autoimmune diseases. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global autoimmune treatment market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the autoimmune treatment market is growing, due to increasing disposable income and large population suffering from autoimmune diseases in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Some of the major players operating in the global autoimmune treatment market are Abott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca PLC, and Astellas Pharma Inc.

