Benzaldehyde Market and its Growth Landscape in the Foreseeable Future For Players: Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL)

The major trend gaining momentum in the global benzaldehyde market is the increasing use of the derivatives of the aromatic compound for the synthesis of other organic compounds.

The derivatives of the compound, such as benzoic acid, cinnamic acid, benzyl alcohol, and sodium benzoate, are increasingly being employed in organic reactions to produce other chemicals. Thus, the demand for the compound is directly linked to the increasing application of its derivatives for the manufacturing of new compounds.

On the basis of product type, the benzaldehyde market is bifurcated into technical grade and FCC grade compound. The technical grade compound is used in the production of perfumes, flavoring chemicals, dyes, and pharmaceuticals. FCC grade benzaldehyde is majorly used for the production of fragrances and soaps.

Some of the major companies operating in the global benzaldehyde market are Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL), Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Nantong Tianshi Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shenyang Huijinfengda Chemical Co. Ltd., Chematek S.p.A., Wuhan Dico Chemical Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Taile Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Merck KGaA.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

