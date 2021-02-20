Benzoyl Peroxide Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by | 2025

Benzoyl peroxide, with chemical name (C6H5CO)2O2, consists of two benzoyl groups connected by a peroxide link. It is one of the important peroxides in terms of its application and scale of production. In the physical form, benzoyl peroxide is odorless white granular powder or crystals. It is primarily used as a dermatologic agent in the treatment of acne and poison ivy dermatitis. Benzoyl peroxide is also used as bleach in the food industry.

Benzoyl peroxide decomposes to release oxygen, which kills bacteria. Due to its irritant effect, benzoyl peroxide increases the turnover rate of epithelial cells of the skin, thereby peeling the acne skin and increasing fairness. Benzoyl peroxide is used in the treatment of acne vulgaris. Typical concentration for benzoyl peroxide is 2.5% to 10% for prescription and over-the-counter preparations that are used in the treatment for acne in the U.S. The usage of benzoyl peroxide as food additive has been approved by the Food & Drug Administration of the U.S. It is added to bread and cheese as a bleaching agent. It is also used as bleaching agent for hair, teeth whitening, and fabric cleaning in higher concentration. However, benzoyl peroxide commonly causes side effects such as dryness and irritation. Some people are more sensitive to it and prone to suffer from burning, itching, and possibly swelling. These side effects can be avoided by applying benzoyl peroxide in lower concentration to reach a tolerance level on the skin.

Benzoyl peroxide is also available in gel, cream, powder, and liquid forms with different concentrations. Benzoyl peroxide solutions are moderately concentrated for applications such as face wash and fabric cleansers.

The global benzoyl peroxide market can be segmented based on product type and application. Based on product type, the global benzoyl peroxide market can be segregated into 50% benzoyl peroxide powder, 50% benzoyl peroxide paste food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and technical grade. In terms of application, the benzoyl peroxide market can be divided into chemicals, plastics, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food additives.

Benzoyl peroxide is used as antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agent. It is also used in combinational drugs. These factors are driving the benzoyl peroxide market. However, it has teratogenic effects and cannot be prescribed for pregnant women. This is expected to hamper benzoyl peroxide market in medical sector.

In terms of region, the global benzoyl peroxide market can be split into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Based on consumption, the U.S., Japan, Germany, India, and China are the major countries contributing significantly to the global benzoyl peroxide market. Increase in adoption of benzoyl peroxide in a wide range of applications is driving the benzoyl peroxide market in these countries.

Key players operating in the benzoyl peroxide market include Mil-Spec Corp, Akzo Nobel Chemical Inc., Degussa Initiators, LLC, and Liuang Chemical Corporation.