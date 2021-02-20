Bile Duct Cancer Therapeutics Market Epidemiology Analysis, Therapy, and Development

The most common symptoms of bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) include abdominal pain, abnormal liver function, generalized itching, weight loss, discoloration of stool and urine, etc. The risk factor of bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) include liver fluke infections, cholangitis and exposure to thorium dioxide. According to American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), less than 3,000 people are affected with the disease, every year, in the U.S. Also, according to Cancer Research UK, about 1,600 people are affected by the disease, every year, in the U.K. The existing treatment options for bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) are mainly dominated by generics and off-label drugs, and provide only symptomatic relief.

The bile duct cancer treatment market has significant unmet need, due to the safety profiles and inadequate efficacy of the existing market products. Therefore, the market offers vast potential for novel participants that can introduce drugs, which could reverse or halt the disease progression and simultaneously, offer good safety profiles and high efficacy.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for bile duct cancer therapeutics. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to adequate reimbursement policies, greater awareness toward health care and advanced healthcare facilities. The Asia-Pacific and European markets for bile duct cancer therapeutics are projected to record strong CAGRs, over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global bile duct cancer therapeutics market include, Bayer, AG, Delcath Systems Inc., Senhwa Biosciences, Inc., PCI Biotech, Inc., ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. among several others.

