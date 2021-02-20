Biodegradable Products to Lead Demand from Global Chelating Agents Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR), a market intelligence company based in the U.S., has published a new research report on the global chelating agents market to add to its extensive market study repository. The report, titled “Chelating Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”, is available for sale on the company website.The TMR report states the global chelating agents market totaled revenue of US$3.59 billion in 2012. In terms of volume, the market was gauged to total 970.0 kilo tons the same year. Displaying a modest 3.2% CAGR between 2013 and 2019, the global chelating agents market is estimated to reach US$4.48 billion by 2019.Chelating agents are organic molecules that have the ability to bond with metal ions in more than one form, which adds stability and prevents the harmful effects of metal ions. Due to such properties, chelating agents are used in end user industries such as pulp and paper, cleaning products, and chemical processing, which is mainly driving the global chelating agents market

Furthermore, certain chelating agents such as sodium gluconates, APCAs, and organophosphates are widely used for water treatment applications. Rapid industrialization and strict government policies for clean and fresh water have opened and expanded growth prospects of the chelating agents market.However, rising environmental perils due to usage of nonbiodegradable chelating agents such as EDTA are restraining the growth of this market. Such concerns have in turn opened new opportunities for chelating agent manufacturers for increased production of biodegradable chelating agents, which is a safer alternative. Biodegradable chelating agents such as gluconates are experiencing increased demand, thus boosting growth of the overall chelating agents market.Amongst all types of chelating agents, APCA registered highest demand and accounted for 39% of the market in 2012. EDTA, NTA, and DTPA, which are APCA-type chelating agents, have a large range of applications such as water treatment, agriculture, pulp and paper, and industrial and household cleaning, among others.

Owing to its distinctly favorable characteristics, EDTA is significantly consumed in household and industrial applications. However, due to an increasing shift towards safer and better performing chelating agents, demand for biodegradable chelating agents such as sodium gluconates and organophosphonates is on the rise.The pulp and paper industry stood as the largest end user of chelating agents and was valued at US$1,218.9 million in 2012. The pulp and paper industry, which has registered exponential growth in the last few years, is driving demand for chelating agents to enhance product quality and reduce costs. Household and industrial cleaning are accounted as the second largest end user of chelating agents such as APCAs for detergents and cleaning products. Emerging economies such as China and India are significant hubs of the global pulp and paper and textile industries. Hence, the chelating agents market is mature in these emerging regions in the Asia Pacific. The RoW market for chelating agents is expected to experience a 3.4% CAGR from 2013 and 2019, majorly due to increasing institutional and industrial cleaning usage, followed by the construction sector.

