Capsule Hotels Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Capsule Hotels Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 120 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

A capsule hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “rooms” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels.

Scope of the Report:

Japan is the largest market with a market share of 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016 with a decrease of 3.18%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia regions.

The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company’ expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3777413-global-capsule-hotels-market-2019-by-company-regions

The global Capsule Hotels market is valued at 160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 210 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the Capsule Hotels market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Capsule Hotels market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo

Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel

ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel

Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel

Oak Hostel Fuji

Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

Capsule Value Kanda

Nine Hours Shinjuku-North

Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel

Capsule Inn Kamata

Vintage Inn

Wink Hotel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Office Workers

Tourists

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Office Workers

Tourists

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3777413-global-capsule-hotels-market-2019-by-company-regions

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Capsule Hotels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Capsule Hotels

1.2 Classification of Capsule Hotels by Types

1.2.1 Global Capsule Hotels Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Capsule Hotels Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Office Workers

1.2.4 Tourists

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Capsule Hotels Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Capsule Hotels Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Office Workers

1.3.3 Tourists

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Capsule Hotels Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Capsule Hotels Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Capsule Hotels Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Capsule Hotels Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Capsule Hotels Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Capsule Hotels Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Capsule Hotels Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Capsule Hotels (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Capsule Hotels Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo Capsule Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Capsule Hotels Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel Capsule Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Capsule Hotels Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel Capsule Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Capsule Hotels Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel Capsule Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Capsule Hotels Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel Capsule Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Oak Hostel Fuji

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Capsule Hotels Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Oak Hostel Fuji Capsule Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Capsule Hotels Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya Capsule Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com