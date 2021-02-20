Car Carrier 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

In the last several years, global market of car carrier developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.08%. In 2016, global revenue of car carrier is about 694 M USD; the actual production is about 18189 units.

The global average price of car carrier is in the decreasing trend, from 39.5 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 38.2 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of car carrier includes open-air car carrier and enclosed car carrier, and the proportion of open-air car carrier in 2016 is about 81.74%.

The worldwide market for Car Carrier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Car Carrier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.