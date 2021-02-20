Cold Seal Adhesives Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by | 2026

Globally, the demand for packaged products has increased significantly in the past few years. Cold seal adhesives are mostly used for packaging purposes and it is used to seal bags, labels, envelopes, wrappers, and similar other products. Application of cold seal adhesive is also seen in bandages because of easy cleaning process as compared to natural latex products. In addition, the composition of natural rubber latex and copolymers in cold seal adhesive provides excellent printability, product resistance, low tack, low odor, and provides longer shelf life.

The global cold seal adhesive market could be categorized on the basis of end-use industry, application, region. Based on end-use industry, the market could be segmented into medical, hygiene, food and bakery, and others. Of these, the demand for cold seal adhesive is expected to have larger share due to its peeling and adhering properties. Moreover, it is also used for snack and confectionary packaging, which will help in increasing shelf life of the products.

The report is developed by using advanced research methodologies and standard analytical tools.

It will help stakeholders in understanding projections and growth behavior, which will guide them in making better strategic decisions for their firms. Trends and opportunities coupled with challenges are also presented in the report for players and investors to formulate winning strategies. Vendor landscape, regional analysis, and segmentation are provided in the report.

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing uptake of cold seal adhesive due to its heat insulation and aroma retention properties is one of the major factors of growth of this market. The rise in per capita income and growing health concerns in developed economies are some of the other trends driving the demand in this market. Engagement of cold seal adhesive in the printing industry and its growing use in branding and labeling goods has also trigged the need for cold seal adhesive. Increasing demand for lightweight products and growing use of cold seal adhesive have also created lucrative growth opportunities for this market. On the other hand, stringent regulations on the use of volatile organic compounds and fluctuating feedstock prices could obstruct market’ growth.

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis

Key region analyzed in the global cold sealed adhesives market includes Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold larger number of shares in this market. This is because the demand for packaged food is increasing significantly in developing economies such as Japan, India, and China. Moreover, developed regions in North America and Europe also projected to hold decent share in the market due to rising awareness about environment and health.

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market: Companies Mentioned

In the competitive landscape section, the authors of the report have described the details about the key players operating in the market. It also provides business development strategies used by these players. Some of the prominent players mentioned in the global cold sealed adhesives market are Henkel Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Valpac Inc., Ashland Inc., and Bostik Smart Adhesives. Leading players in the market are likely to invest in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global market.