DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Data center cooling solutions are used for maintenance of optimal operating condition required for smooth operation of data centers. The data centers process huge amount of data within short interval of time, which produces a lot of heat and might damage the equipment. Cooling is a necessary for optimum operation of data centers and hence consumes a majority of power. The data centers cooling operation consume around 38 percent of total power consumed by data center.

Increasing data storage needs, greater adoption of cloud computing, rapid growth of big data and data science within various industry verticals, and development of IT infrastructure within various developing countries are key factors driving the growth of global data center cooling market. Increasing humidity levels which restricts the use of outside air for data center cooling is also one of the prime factor boosting the growth of market. However, high setup cost, high electricity consumption, and increasing concern over carbon emission might hamper the market growth. Moreover, new innovative development regarding use natural sources of cooling might also hamper the market potential. For instance, on June 2018, Microsoft tested under sea data center that could curb the cost of the cooling cost by 90 percent. New development within data center cooling would provide lucrative opportunities to the market in next couple of years.

Based on architecture, the market is segmented as room and rack & row cooling. By cooling system the market is divided as Air conditioner, Precession Air conditioner, Chillers, Air Handling Units, and Others. Air conditioners holds the largest share of market owing to increased adoption within traditional data centers. By type of data centers the market is categorized into Large, Mid-size, and Small Data centers. Large data centers holds around 60 percent market share owing to increased need of bigger data centers. Telecom and IT are the major end users of data centers and contributes around 40 percent of market share. Increasing IT operation would provide sustainable growth to the segment.

Geographically, North America is the largest shareholding market owing to huge number of data center provides. However, rapid development of IT infrastructure in India, China, and Japan would provide fastest market growth to Asia-Pacific region.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Adaptivcool, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Asetek, Black Box Corporation, Coolcentric, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric Se., Stulz GmbH, and Vertiv Co.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792324-global-data-center-cooling-market-2018-2025

Key Market Segment Covered

By Architecture

• Room cooling

• Rack and row cooling

By Cooling System

• Air conditioner

• Precession Air conditioner

• Chillers

• Air Handling Units

• Others

By Cooling Technique

• Air-based cooling technique

• Liquid-based cooling

By Data Center Type

• Large

• Mid-size

• Small

By End User

• Telecommunications

• Information Technology

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Banking/Financial Services

• Energy

• Others

Why purchase the report?

• Identify commercial opportunities in Data center cooling by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Data center cooling market – level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the key Data center cooling products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Data Center Cooling Market– Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Data Center Cooling Market – Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

Chapter 4 Global Data Center Cooling Market- Product Analysis

4.1 By Architecture

4.1.1 Room cooling

4.1.2 Rack and row cooling

4.2 By Cooling System

4.2.1 Air conditioner

4.2.2 Precession Air conditioner

4.2.3 Chillers

4.2.4 Air Handling Units

4.2.4 Others

4.3 By Cooling Technique

4.3.1 Air-based cooling technique

4.3.2 Liquid-based cooling

4.4 By Data Center Type

4.4.1 Large

4.4.2 Mid-size

4.4.3 Small

4.5 By End-user

4.5.1 Telecommunications

4.5.2 Information Technology

4.5.3 Retail

4.5.4 Healthcare

4.5.6 Banking/Financial Services

4.5.7 Energy

4.5.8 Others

4.3 By Geography

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1.1 China

4.3.1.2 India

4.3.1.3 Japan

4.3.1.4 Australia

4.3.1.5 Others

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.2.1 Germany

4.3.2.2 The United Kingdom

4.3.2.3 France

4.3.2.4 Others

4.3.3 North America

4.3.3.1 The USA

4.3.3.2 Canada

4.3.3.3 Mexico

4.3.3.4 Others

4.3.4 South America

4.3.4.1 Brazil

4.3.4.2 Argentina

4.3.4.3 Others

4.3.5 RoW

Chapter-5 Global Data Center Cooling Market- Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Market Share Analysis

5.1.2 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

5.1.3 Product Benchmarking

Chapter-6 Global Data Center Cooling Market- Company Profiles

6.1 Adaptivcool

6.2 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

6.3 Asetek

6.4 Black Box Corporation

6.5 Coolcentric

6.6 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

6.7 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

6.8 Schneider Electric Se.

6.9 Stulz GmbH

6.10 Vertiv Co.

Chapter 7 Global Data Center Cooling Market- Appendix

7.1 Sources

7.2 List of Tables

7.3 Expert Panel Validation

7.4 Disclaimer

7.5 Contact Us

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792324-global-data-center-cooling-market-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com