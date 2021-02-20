Die Casting Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies).

Automotive manufacturers are encouraged to use lightweight metals for producing parts of an automobile due to various government regulations related to vehicle emission standards. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global die casting market till 2021.

The die casting market is majorly concentrated due to the presence of international players. Local players find it difficult to compete against transnational vendors in terms of services, quality, features, and functionalities. The introduction of products with innovative technologies and features will strengthen the competitive environment of the market. They are also adopting the trend for automation of the casting process.

The growth in the automotive industry in APAC is driving the market for die casting. The lightweight automobile production is extensively carried out in APAC, especially in China, Japan, and India. The automotive manufacturers in the region are benefited by the emergence of automation technology in casting because it has enhanced the productivity level significantly.

The global Die Casting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Die Casting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Die Casting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by RegionsNorth America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by TypeLow-pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Squeeze die casting

Semi-solid die casting

Segment by ApplicationAutomotive sector

Industrial machinery sector

