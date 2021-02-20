Digital Remittance Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2023
This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Digital Remittance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Remittance market by product type and applications/end industries.
Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.
The global Digital Remittance market is valued at 1540 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5890 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Remittance.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Western Union (WU)
Ria Financial Services
PayPal/Xoom
TransferWise
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
Remitly
Azimo
TransferGo
InstaReM
TNG Wallet
Coins.ph
Toast
OrbitRemit
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
FlyRemit
WeChat Payment
Ant Financial/Alipay
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Banks Digital Remittance
Digital Money Transfer Operators
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Migrant Labor Workforce
Study Abroad and Travel
Small Businesses
