Electric Vehicle Power Electronics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 18.62% and Forecast to 2021

Power electronics deals with the switching of electronic circuits to control the flow of electrical energy. It has three parts: inverter, power module, and power device. Power electronics is basically the technology behind the operation of prominent components in the EVs, inverters, and DC-DC converters. The inverter converts the DC of the battery into three-phase AC that is required by the electric motor during recuperation. Power electronics converts the AC generated by the electric motor into DC, and thus charges the battery. The DC-DC converter supplies the 12V board net of the hybrid and EVs with power.

The analysts forecast the global electric vehicle power electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 18.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric vehicle power electronics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

The report, Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Continental

• Delphi

• Hitachi

• Infineon Technologies

• ZF

Other prominent vendors

• Bosch

• BYD

• Fairchild Semiconductors

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

• Toyota Motor

Market driver

• Rising focus on thermal issue management

Market challenge

• Reducing cost by adopting advanced material is challenge for suppliers

Market trend

• Increasing development of synchronous buck converter for advanced automotive designs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Evolution of EV market

• Major components of EVs

• Prominent application of power electronics in EVs

• Market dynamics of EV power electronics

• Value chain analysis

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

• Global electric vehicle power electronics market by vehicle type

• Global electric vehicle power electronics market by passenger EVs

• Global electric vehicle power electronics market by commercial EVs

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global electric vehicle power electronics market by geography

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size & forecast

• North America – market size & forecast

• Europe – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Continental

• Delphi

• Hitachi

• Infineon Technologies

• ZF

..…..Continued

