Environmental Consulting Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market valued approximately USD 32.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.04% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Environmental Consulting Services Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. In environmental consulting services, an environmental consultant works on a contractual basis for private and public sector clients, addressing environmental issues such as water pollution, air quality, and soil contamination. Efforts towards renewable energy and technologies producing low emissions are seeing more and more government funding. Organizations that invest in research and development within these areas are also growing and are one of the places that environmental consultants can be found. Favorable regulation by government authorities for environment protection and increasing demand for advisory services in various industries are the substantial driving factors of the market. In addition, development of smart cities, chemical industries to minimize environmental deterioration and increasing expenditure on pollution control & environment remediation in developing countries is also propelling the demand of environment consulting services. Furthermore, use of renewable technology for a cleaner & greener environment is creating a lucrative opportunity in the market. Environment consultants have extensive knowledge on environmental regulations and they can advise clients in private industry or public government institutions on how to steer clear of possible fines, legal action or misguided transactions. These factor also enhancing the growth of market. However, poor implantation of regulations and increasing environmental issues are the key restraining factor which affect the market growth across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Environmental Consulting Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing stringent regulations in place for oil drilling and energy protection initiatives. Europe is also estimated to grow at moderate rate in the global Environmental Consulting Services market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 environmental protection norms increasing in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

Aecom

CH2M

Environmental Resource Management

Arcadis

Tetra Tech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Environmental Due Diligence

Environmental Site Assessment

Environmental Audit

By Application:

Air Resource

Water Resource

Soil Resource

Toxic Control

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Environmental Consulting Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Environmental Consulting Services Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Environmental Consulting Services Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Environmental Consulting Services Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Environmental Consulting Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Environmental Consulting Services Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Environmental Consulting Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Environmental Consulting Services Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Environmental Consulting Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Environmental Due Diligence

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Environmental Site Assessment

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Environmental Audit

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Environmental Consulting Services Market, by Application

Continuous…

