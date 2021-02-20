Essential Oil Market: Snowballing Demand in Aromatherapy and Various Natural Remedies to Offer Plentiful Opportunities

Vendor landscape in the global essential oil market is forecast to remain vastly concentrated. New businesses can face entry barriers considering the predominance of leading companies. Nonetheless, Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts the competition in the essential oil market to intensify in the coming years due to the telling increase in product and service varieties offered by key firms. In order to emerge at the top key players are also looking to expand their activities across untapped markets via strategic collaborations. Some of the leading players operating in the global essential oil market are DoTERRA International LLC, Young Living Essential Oils, The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Enio Bonchev Production Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Biolandes SA, Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., and China Flavors and Fragrances Co. Ltd.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31019

In a recent study, TMR has pegged the global essential oil market to reach US$27.4 bn by the end of 2022. Between 2017 and 2022, the market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6%. As per the report, the global essential oil market was valued at US$17.36 bn in 2017. Among various products available in the market, the demand for citrus oil is expected to scale high. Regionally, Europe emerged dominant and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% between 2017 and 2022.

The demand for essential oil is forecast to rise at a steady pace through the course of the report’s forecast period. Consumer inclination towards natural product will bode well for the overall market. Leading producers are taking more interest in bio-based and natural products as consumers have become more conscientious about ingredients used in their skincare or beauty products, besides their food and beverages. This could be a result of the rising concerns with regards to pollution and hazards triggered by exposure to certain chemicals. Spurred by this, the global essential oil market is poised to surge at an impressive pace.

In addition to this, the rising use in aromatherapy is a crucial factor fuelling the demand for essential oil around the world. TMR also expects the use of essential oil to rise for adding fragrances in novel beauty and skincare products. These factors are likely to set the tone for robust growth in the global essential oil market.

Despite prevailing growth opportunities, the global essential oil market is slated to witness a few challenges, especially spurred due to their high prices. Furthermore, the as the market continues to reel under lack of awareness among consumers about key benefits of certain essential oil, growth pace will stay restricted.

Nonetheless, increasing knowledge about the use of essential oil in various natural therapies and home remedies could improve growth prospects for the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising use of essential oils in food and beverages and cosmetics industry is forecast to create lucrative growth prospects for the market in the forecast period. TMR predicts the demand for cosmetic and skincare products to rise significantly in the coming years. In addition, the demand for neutraceuticals is expected to scale higher, subsequently paving way for the growth of the global essential oil market.

Against this backdrop, the rise in disposable income will augur well for the global market. The rising use of essential oil in pharmaceuticals is also expected to create attractive opportunities for growth.