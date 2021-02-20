Fencing Market Global Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends Forecast to 2024

The global fencing market is up surging at a significant rate, due to growing economies and middle class population, rising demand for security and safety, increasing consumer’s interest in home improvement and home décor, and expanding housing constructions or rebound in housing completions. However, volatile raw material prices and increasing energy costs are restraining the growth of the global fencing market to some extent.

The fencing market can also be categorized on the basis of end-users as industrial, commercial, agricultural, and residential. The commercial end-users segment dominated the global fencing market, and is also expected to grow with the fastest rate in the coming years.

North America dominates the global fencing market, due to growing consumer demand for decorative and innovative home improvement products, and expanding residential sectors in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest rate in the coming years, due to large number of construction projects and developments within the agricultural sectors of the region.

Some of the competitors in the fencing market are Associated Materials LLC, Gregory Industries Inc., Allied Tube & Conduit Corporation, Ply Gem Holdings Inc., Betafence NV, Ameristar Fence Products Inc., Poly Vinyl Co. Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc., and Bekaert SA.



