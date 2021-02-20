Fish Container Market is Growing Due to High Demand for Effective Fish Packaging Solutions

The FDA approved fish containers are used to ship whole fish, potions, and loins to end consumers. The food processors are switching to modern packaging solutions to mitigate any risk of infections. These containers play an important role in the supply chain of the fish market. The containers preserve the freshness of the fish stored in it and could be placed in cold storage for a long period of time. The fish containers are very cost-efficient and environment-friendly due to its reusability features. The fish container also increases the shelf life of the food product packed inside it.

The fish container comes in the variety of shapes and sizes according to the requirements of the food processors. The containers could sustain as low as minus 55-degree centigrade temperature in the freezer. The fish containers are generally made up of the plastics due to various advantages of plastics over other materials. The aluminum material used for fish containers is expected to lose market share due to the adherence of the fish to the walls of the containers.

Also, it is so difficult to take out the aluminum container from the ice. The fresh fish is highly fragile and perishable food product and could deteriorate if poorly handled. Also, the 20%-30% fish product gets spoiled in many countries due to poor handling solution available in the market. The fish containers are very helpful to ease fish processing in the food industry, it offers careful handling, cleanliness, and effective preservation characteristics.

The fish container market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR value due to the high demand for effective fish packaging solutions. The improper handling techniques and highly perishable fish product contribute to the inflating demand for fish container market. The major trend observed in the fish container market is the customization of the fish containers according to the requirements of the food processors.

Another trend noticed is the shift from aluminum to plastic material for the production of the fish containers. The major restraining factor in the fish container market is the harmful effects of the plastic material in the environment. Also, the few countries in Europe have banned the excessive use of plastics for packaging applications. There is low penetration of the fish container in the emerging economies which may create a good opportunity for the fish container manufacturers in the coming years.