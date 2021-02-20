FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS (FWA) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market:
Executive Summary
Fixed Wireless Access, or FWA, is an established means of providing internet access to homes using wireless mobile network technology rather than fixed lines.
In 2018, the global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Qualcomm
- Nokia
- Samsung
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Mimosa Networks
- Cohere Technologies
- Siklu Communication
- AT&T
- Verizon Communications
- Cisco
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware
- Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size
2.2 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Qualcomm
12.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.2 Nokia
12.2.1 Nokia Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.2.4 Nokia Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.3 Samsung
12.3.1 Samsung Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.3.4 Samsung Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.4 Ericsson
12.4.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.4.4 Ericsson Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.5 Huawei
12.5.1 Huawei Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.5.4 Huawei Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.6 Mimosa Networks
12.6.1 Mimosa Networks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.6.4 Mimosa Networks Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Mimosa Networks Recent Development
12.7 Cohere Technologies
12.7.1 Cohere Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.7.4 Cohere Technologies Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cohere Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Siklu Communication
12.8.1 Siklu Communication Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.8.4 Siklu Communication Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Siklu Communication Recent Development
12.9 AT&T
12.9.1 AT&T Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.9.4 AT&T Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.10 Verizon Communications
12.10.1 Verizon Communications Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction
12.10.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development
12.11 Cisco
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
