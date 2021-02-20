Fleet Management Industry: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations
Fleet management (FM) is broadly used to define solutions for different vehicle related applications. Fleet management solution is a vehicle-based system which is similar to GPS but the difference is it also used for logging in data to the systems, GPS and data communication to a back office application.
Due to increase in mobile network connectivity, network range and advancement of 4G and 5G technologies in many regions at a reasonable cost which helps to delivers high performance, as well as excellent usability for fleet management systems.
Fleet Management software helps the organisation in database management, scheduling and tracking the trip and also customer feedback. Fleet management software solutions also offer organisations to function with higher efficiency & performances at reduced costs and a much streamlined processes.
Market drivers:
The major driver for global fleet management market is increase in demand for logistics and transport. Fleet management solutions offer several benefits such as improvement in maintenance planning, vehicle performance and schedule of fleet routing which enhances the fleet safety and also customer satisfaction.
Recent innovations like connected vehicles and smart transportations solution by various organisations drive the market for fleet management solutions.
The other major factor driving fleet management market is many organisations need to streamline the operations for greater connectivity and reduce the hardware cost needed to perform the necessary fleet management. These major drawback for fleet management market is due to lack of awareness among fleet owners.
Global Fleet Management Market: Segmentation
Global Fleet Management market is segmented based on the type of solution, type of Deployment, based on service, by region.
On the basis of the type of solution Global Fleet Management market is segmented to Operation management, Asset management, Driver management
On the basis of the type of deployment Global Fleet Management market is segmented to Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid.
On the basis of services offered the Global Fleet Management market is segmented to Professional services, Integration and deployment service, Managed services.
On basis of region global Fleet Management Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and The Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Market Overview:
Majority of the Fleet Management market is dominated by North America due to adoption of large number of organisations. Followed by Europe and Asia pacific which also share a significant market due of growth of online retail.
Key Market Players:
Some of the key players in Global Fleet Management Market include, Innovative Maintenance Systems., Telogis, AT&T Inc., CarTrack Technologies Co. Ltd., Zonar Systems , Fleetmatics Group, ID Systems Inc., Workwave LLC, Verizon Communications, Eresource Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Magellan and Trimble Navigation Ltd.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Fleet Management Market segments
- Global Fleet Management Market dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016
- Global Fleet Management Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Ecosystem analysis
- Global Fleet Management Market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & Companies involved technology
- Value Chain
- Global Fleet Management Market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Fleet Management Market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Rest of the Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of the Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
