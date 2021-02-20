Global Ammonium Carbamate Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2015-2021

Ammonium carbamate is a salt of carbamic acid and ammonia. The compound is white, crystalline and soluble in water. Ammonium carbamate is manufactured by reaction of ammonia with dry ice (liquid carbon dioxide). It is used as a substitute for ammonia in certain applications. Ammonium carbamate is used as an elementary material for manufacturing ammonium carbonate. Ammonium carbamate is used as decomposition controller along with metal phosphides. In addition, it is also used for detoxification of off-gases.

The market ammonium carbamate was mainly driven by increased demand for urea from agriculture sector. Ammonium carbamate is used in the production of carbamoyl phosphate, an important ingredient in urea cycle, where it is used as intermediate. It is also used in the manufacturing of pyrimidines. In addition, ammonium carbamate is also used in pesticides and fumigants to control rodents and insects. Increasing use of pesticides can be major opportunity for the growth of the market. However, health hazards and environmental issues can be major restraint for the ammonium carbamate market.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region in ammonium carbamate market. Increasing demand for urea products in agricultural sector is expected to drive the ammonium carbamate market in this region. Asia Pacific was followed by North America. Rise in demand for decomposition controller and other agricultural activities is expected to fuel the ammonium carbamate market in North America. Europe had the third-largest market share in ammonium carbamate market. The market for ammonium carbamate is anticipated to grow due to rising demand from agricultural activities. The Rest of the World market is likely to exhibit steady demand for ammonium carbamate in upcoming years.

Some of the key manufacturers in the ammonium carbamate market are Advanced Technology & Industrial Co. Ltd, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co. KG, BASF SE, China XiangDing Chemical International Company, Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd and VWR International LLC among others.